"We're making prison-style mozzarella" — Top Chef star Massimo details his preparation in latest sneak peek

On May 14, 2025, Top Chef's official Instagram account (@bravotopchef) shared a sneak peek from the upcoming segment, episode 10. The episode titled From Dep Till Dawn, will showcase the chefs in action as they prepare food for comedian Punkie Johnson. Massimo, while describing one of the elements of his dish, said:

Ad

"We're making prison-style mozzarella. Melted cheese curds in hot water. Make a ball of mozzarella. Job well done, Massimo."

The Top Chef contestant was preparing a hybrid pigs-in-a-blanket grilled cheese "sort of thing." To complete his dish, Massimo needed mozzarella, so he created one with hot water and cheese curds. He then called his mozzarella ball the "first original mozzarella from a depanneur."

The other contestants of Top Chef were shown running around the kitchen looking for their ingredients, whereas some were at their stations cooking for Punkie Johnson, hoping to impress.

Ad

Trending

"Very umami-forward" — Top Chef fame Tristen shares his vision for his dish in the challenge

Ad

According to the official synopsis of the Top Chef episode, Punkie Johnson will test the chefs' creativity by challenging them to create a dish using items only available in a Canadian convenience store. Since the chefs had no access to the pantry, they had to make do with whatever was available to them, but at the same time, ensure that the food's quality and taste were maintained.

It seemed like a daunting challenge for the chefs as they scrambled across the kitchen to complete their dishes on time without compromising the food quality, especially at this stage in the competition. Since the episode would result in one elimination, the contestants pushed themselves to meet the judges' expectations.

Ad

The opening scene of the sneak peek showed Massimo screaming and saying:

"15 minutes!"

Meanwhile, Shuai asked Massimo if he knew that parmesan could be grated with a fork. Since a grater was absent from their list of appliances, the Top Chef contestants had to come up with innovative ideas to execute their plans. Intrigued by his question, Massimo asked him what he was preparing. Shuai explained that his dish was a "cross" between a Monte Cristo and croque monsieur.

Ad

Ad

In the meantime, Massimo was shown utilizing the slices of bread from a convenience store-bought, pre-packaged sandwich to make the pastry for his pigs-in-a-blanket grilled cheese. Since mozzarella was also unavailable, Massimo used pre-packed cheese curds and hot water to make mozzarella.

With 11 minutes left for the challenge to finish, Tristen was shown preparing a "little peanut soup" and some of his "favorite food: hot dogs." While sharing the vision behind his dish, the Top Chef participant said:

Ad

"I want something that can be, like, very umami-forward. Now, I just have to build as much flavor as I can."

Tristen also prepared some croutons to add a crunchy element to his dish. He then told the cameras that he would blend his peanut soup after infusing it with as much flavor as possible.

Ad

In the meantime, Lana tasted her dish and realized she had to add more ham and cheese to make her dish flavorful. She also made waffles and a "spicy syrup" to go with them.

Massimo, on the other hand, struggled to use the oven assigned to him and jokingly asked the cameramen to have the "fire department" ready. The sneak peek of the episode ended when the contestants still had seven minutes on the clock. The caption of the snippet reads:

Ad

"Convenience store cooking like you've never seen before! Don't miss tomorrow's all-new episode of #TopChef!

Fans of the Bravo show can tune in on Monday, April 15, 2025, to see which contestant will be sent home and who will advance to the next stage of the contest.

Top Chef is available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More