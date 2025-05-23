"We were in shock": Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's Cheyenne Floyd shares she's expecting baby No. 2 just before starting IVF treatments

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis had been preparing for fertility treatments when an unexpected pregnancy changed their plans. During the May 22, 2025 episode of season 3, the couple confirmed they are expecting their second child. Speaking to Us Weekly the same day, Cheyenne recalled the moment she discovered the pregnancy:

Ad

"I think we were in shock... It wasn’t expected, like, at all. God’s plan is always bigger than ours."

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star shared that this unexpected announcement came just as they were about to start IVF, marking a pivotal moment in their ongoing journey through fertility challenges.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis announce an unexpected pregnancy before IVF treatments

Pregnancy discovery and initial reaction

Ad

Trending

Ad

Cheyenne and Zach’s pregnancy announcement came shortly before they planned to start IVF treatments. A Clear Blue pregnancy test confirmed Cheyenne was pregnant, which was unexpected given their previous struggles. Cheyenne described the moment as surprising.

She said that this discovery altered their course, postponing their fertility plans. Zach shared his feelings on the timing, explaining,

"God gave us a child right before we’re going to start. And I’m hella happy. I’m excited. I just want 10 fingers, 10 toes, and I’m happy."

Ad

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star explained that their openness about the journey has been part of their reality TV narrative.

Fertility challenges faced by the couple

Ad

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter couple has faced fertility issues that complicated their efforts to conceive naturally. Zach revealed that he was told his sperm was not "swimming," affecting fertility. Cheyenne also shared she has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder that can impact conception.

"We definitely kind of teetered back and forth on wanting a baby. But then we kind of came to the same chapter, and we tried to make it work," Zach shared.

Ad

Despite these challenges, the couple leaned on therapy, faith, and support from loved ones. Zach emphasized that the pregnancy happened according to what he described as “God’s timing,” explaining that they conceived just before beginning fertility treatments.

Impact of pregnancy on their public and private lives

Ad

Cheyenne shared that she often felt sick and tired but was relieved once the news became public. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star explained it was hard to hide on Snapchat, where people questioned why she wore a "blanket" or hoodies in hot weather, adding she "can’t hide it anymore."

The couple has received supportive messages from fans, especially those who understand fertility struggles. Cheyenne advised others to be mindful when discussing fertility and emphasized the importance of showing "grace and allowing them to share what they want to share" rather than overwhelming someone with too many personal questions or being intrusive.

Ad

She also highlighted the need for caution to avoid triggering emotional pain. As Teen Mom: The Next Chapter continues, Cheyenne and Zach plan to focus on family life and sharing their story.

"We’ve been so blessed to be able to share our story with the Teen Mom family now for eight years, and it’s a huge blessing," Cheyenne said.

Tune in for the new episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More