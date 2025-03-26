"We are taking it one day at a time" — The Bachelor star Grant Ellis opens up about future plans with fiancée Juliana Pasquarosa

The Bachelor season 29 released its finale on March 24, 2025. The episode saw Grant Ellis proposing to Juliana Pasquarosa. After their engagement on the show, the couple shared that they plan to take their time before getting married. In a joint interview with People magazine on March 25, 2025, Grant stated:

Ad

“I think that we are taking it one day at a time."

He explained that they are focusing on getting to know each other better. During the finale, Grant introduced both Juliana and runner-up Litia Garr to his family. Although Grant had feelings for both women, he decided to pursue a relationship with Juliana as he felt a stronger connection with her.

Before proposing, Grant told Juliana that she was his best friend and that he wanted to support her through life's challenges. He asked Juliana to marry him, and ultimately she accepted his proposal.

Ad

Trending

The Bachelor stars Grant and Juliana talk about wedding plans and future together

Ad

Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa confirmed in the interview that they plan to get married, but they are in no hurry. Juliana mentioned that she wants to spend time building a life with Grant before they say, "I do." Juliana expressed her desire to have their friends and family get to know Grant better as she wants everyone to understand their relationship.

“A wedding is a big thing, and there's so many people we have to meet. I want them all to have an opportunity to see [Grant], see us, and just have it make sense to everybody,” said Juliana.

Ad

The Bachelor couple shared their vision of the future, which includes a celebratory wedding with family, wine, and a lively atmosphere. Juliana mentioned that she would like the ceremony to take place in Italy and will plan the details when the time is right. For now, the couple again emphasized that they want to enjoy their time together and take things slowly.

Ad

Born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, Grant later moved to Texas. In the interview, he said he now plans to move to Boston to be with Juliana Pasquarosa. He added that he is drawn to Boston's dynamic and Juliana's family as he wants to be close to them. Grant will keep his house in Houston but spend time with Juliana in Boston.

“I'm going to have my house in Houston, but I'm also going to come over there and we're going to make it work,” said Grant.

Ad

Meanwhile, the couple will search for apartments in Boston to find a place that suits them and their needs. Juliana expressed her excitement to have Grant join her once she settles back into her typical work routine. The Bachelor season 29 couple mentioned that they are confident they would be able to "figure out" their living arrangement.

Ad

The duo also mentioned that they are looking forward to living a normal life together after the conclusion of the reality show. Juliana said she wants to take Grant to her favorite restaurant, Olivia's Bistro. Meanwhile, Grant stated that he is excited about doing everyday things with Juliana, like cooking and spending time with their families.

On The Bachelor, the couple made sure their families met and got along before their relationship became public. Juliana's and Grant's families even had talks over the phone including video calls, since they wanted their loved ones to feel connected. Grant's and Juliana's dads bonded over their shared experience working in the car business.

Ad

Season 29 of The Bachelor came to an end on March 24, 2025 on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback