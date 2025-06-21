"We won the case" — Mama June: Family Crisis star Kaitlyn’s custody battle ruled in June’s favor

Mama June: Family Crisis aired a new episode on June 20, 2025, featuring a pivotal moment for June Shannon and her family—the final ruling in Kaitlyn’s custody case. The episode followed ongoing tensions and emotional shifts within the family, from divorce announcements to therapy sessions.

But it was the courtroom outcome regarding the late Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s daughter, Kaitlyn, that took center stage. After months of uncertainty, June shared the result with her family and viewers:

"So, we won the case. I got up there on the stand on day two and I felt like Anna overtook me and I said that Anna wants Caitlyn raised by her biological family and where she knows she's safe."

The episode showed how relieved the family felt after winning the case. They had been worried that if Anna’s ex, Michael, had won, they might not be able to stay close to Kaitlyn. Later, they all had lunch to celebrate.

The courtroom ruling brings closure to the custody fight in Mama June: Family Crisis

This episode of Mama June: Family Crisis began with June finding out that the court date had been moved up. The family was worried because they weren’t sure if the judge would follow Anna’s wishes. June said she got emotional while speaking in court, which made the result unclear. But once the decision was announced, everyone felt a huge sense of relief.

After the verdict, June said:

"Today we walk out of the courtroom. It's bright. It's shiny... I keep [Anna’s] memory very much alive... So, we won the case. All in all, it's a win and we can be able to move on from this."

Kaitlyn said she was happy to stay with her biological family and continue seeing Pumpkin, Alana, Jessica, and others. After the court win, the family celebrated with a meal and felt thankful that things hadn’t turned out differently. Pumpkin said that if Michael had won custody, it could have separated them from Kaitlyn. Now that the case was over, they all felt ready to move on.

New beginnings for June and others after the ruling in Mama June: Family Crisis

Following the court victory in Mama June: Family Crisis, June began searching for a new house large enough to accommodate her whole family, including Pumpkin and her four children, in case they ever needed to move in. She called her realtor, Kelly, and checked out homes near Lake Spivey. June said she was excited for a fresh start and talked about how much progress she had made since her struggles with addiction.

At the same time, Pumpkin and Josh talked about their divorce. They met with a mediator and calmly agreed to share custody of the kids 50/50, with no child support. Josh also said Pumpkin could make the final decisions for the children. The family’s therapist said it was good to see them working together and being respectful.

"When parents are okay, the children are okay... The faster that you make this normal for Ella, the better," she said.

Pumpkin later shared that she was nervous about telling their daughter, Ella, about the divorce but knew it had to be done. The episode ended with Pumpkin and Josh taking Ella out for ice cream and gently starting the conversation. Even with everything that had happened, the family appeared ready to move forward.

Other episode highlights included Pumpkin and Josh beginning the divorce process and agreeing on co-parenting terms. Alana also opened up about feeling stressed over Dralin’s legal situation.

Mama June: Family Crisis episodes air every Friday on WeTV.

