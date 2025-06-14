How much wealth does Mama June: Family Crisis star June Shannon have? Net worth and more explored

Mama June: Family Crisis's June Shannon rose to fame after starring in TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras alongside her daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. She went on to star in various other reality series centered around her family. As of 2025, the television personality has a net worth of $100,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Popularly known as "The Coupon Queen," June Thompson, and Mama June, she is known for her frugality and couponing habit, which she picked up on while working on the pageant circuit in her early TV days. In OWN's Where Are They Now special in 2016, June spoke about her couponing habit, admitting:

"I get high off of couponing and walking out of a store and them either having to pay me or me walking out of it totally free. I am very, very frugal with my money, still coupon a lot, still save a lot of money—hello, I bought this house in foreclosure!"

Despite her habits, Mama June: Family Crisis star lost most of her wealth after getting involved in numerous scandals. It included her reported relationship with a convicted s*x offender, which prompted TLC to cancel her popular show Here Come Honey Boo Boo in 2014.

Since then, June's life took a turn for the worse, eventually leading to an arrest in 2019 on drug possession charges and the forfeiture of Alana's custody in 2022.

Mama June: Family Crisis alum June Shannon's childhood, family, and more explored

1) June's childhood

Mama June: Family Crisis star June was born to Sandra Hundley and Marvin Shannon on August 10, 1979, in McIntyre, Georgia. Her parents went separate ways when she was two years old. She grew up with her three siblings, Joanne Shannon, Joanie Shannon (McDonald), and James Edward Shannon, and two half-siblings, Michelle Shannon and Nicole Shannon.

The reality TV personality suffered from cataracts as a child, and since she left them untreated, she was declared legally blind. She is completely blind in her right eye, but has reduced vision in the left. Despite having some work done in later years, June continues to struggle with everyday tasks. Hence, she often uses the talk-to-text feature on her phone.

2) Family

June became pregnant with her first daughter, Anna, when she was an early teenager. The Mama June: Family Crisis star welcomed Anna shortly after her 15th birthday, and had to drop out of high school to look after her newborn child. However, June earned her GED later.

She eventually lost Anna to terminal adrenal carcinoma on December 9, 2023, as reported by InTouch Weekly. Despite the loss, June continues living life with her other three daughters, Jessica, Lauryn, and Alana.

3) How did Mama June: Family Crisis cast member June Shannon rise to fame?

June and her family were first featured on television screens in 2012 in TLC's reality show, Toddlers & Tiaras. The series documented the journey of June's youngest daughter, Alana, who occasionally competed in beauty pageants. Alana's extroverted and noteworthy personality caught the audience's attention, earning her and her mother a spot in their own TLC spin-off Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

It premiered on August 8, 2012, and continued for four seasons until 2014. In 2017, June returned with her own show Mama June: From Not to Hot, which followed the matriarch's weight loss journey. After undergoing bariatric surgery and sleeve gastrectomy, June reportedly lost over 300 pounds.

The later seasons focused on her relationship with boyfriend Geno Doak, which ultimately led to her arrest in 2019 on charges of felony possession of drugs in Alabama. The turn of events impacted the lives of her daughters, too, as Alana was sent to her elder half-sister, Lauryn, who looked after her and gained custody in 2022.

The show is now rebranded as Mama June: Family Crisis, in which June stars with all three of her daughters.

4) June's relationship history

June with her daughter, Alana (Image via Getty)

As reported by USA Today, June was once in a relationship with Michael Anthony Ford, with whom she welcomed daughters Jessica and Lauryn. Michael, convicted of exploiting a minor online, is currently incarcerated without parole until 2026. June then sparked a connection with Mark McDaniel, who was also reportedly involved in abusive activities.

She then began dating Mike Thompson, who fathered Alana. However, their relationship, too, was short-lived.

Mama June: Family Crisis episodes are released every Friday on WeTV.

