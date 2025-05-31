"We all knew" - Mama June star Shannon admits Pumpkin's marriage was in trouble for years

In a People exclusive published on May 30, 2025, Mama June star June Shannon shared that Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird’s divorce from Josh Efird had been a long time coming.

Ad

“We all knew behind the scenes it was in the works for long for many years,” June admitted.

Lauryn, 25, has been married to Josh for six years and shares four children with him. Their divorce was finalized in September 2024, though fans of Mama June: Family Crisis were not fully aware of the issues until Lauryn began to open up about the situation.

June said that after her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell passed away in December 2023, it made the family rethink life and focus on living fully instead of staying stuck in routines.

Ad

Trending

Lauryn shared that she was hesitant at first to talk about her divorce on the show, but eventually felt ready to open up about her struggles. She’s now happy in a new relationship with Darrin Kitchens and feels supported.

Mama June star Shannon says family knew Pumpkin’s marriage was in trouble for years

Ad

In the interview, June Shannon spoke about how the family had known for a long time that Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird’s marriage to Josh Efird was not in a good place. June admitted that the family had known for a long time that Lauryn’s marriage had been struggling behind the scenes.

She reflected on how the family’s perspective changed after the passing of her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell in December 2023, sharing that it made them realise how important it was to focus on what really matters in life.

Ad

“Life is very, very short,” June said, adding, “Don’t keep living life and make it just be like, ‘Okay, I get up, I’m going to do this.’ You need to start out there and really live your life for yourself,” June shared.

June also mentioned that she had tried to stop Lauryn from marrying Josh, but she ultimately supported her daughter’s decision. “I tried to stop her, but I had to let her make her own choices,” she shared. June’s comments give insight into the family’s journey, showing how they dealt with the challenges together while respecting Lauryn’s decisions.

Ad

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird shares how her new relationship makes her feel supported

Ad

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird spoke about her relationship with Darrin Kitchens, explaining that it has brought her happiness and a sense of balance. She mentioned feeling much happier and more secure in her current relationship, adding that with Darrin, she no longer has to ask for basic things—everything feels naturally in place.

Lauryn also shared that Darrin fits well into her family’s life and gets along with her children, saying that he attends many family events and connects well with her kids in Mama June.

Ad

Lauryn reflected that it was not easy for her to share the details of her divorce from Josh on Mama June: Family Crisis. She explained that many viewers thought they were a picture-perfect family, but she had chosen not to show the problems in her marriage on the show.

Lauryn admitted that she had spent years putting others’ needs ahead of her own and often felt like she was left feeling empty. Now, she feels like she is prioritising herself and is back in a better place emotionally.

Ad

Mama June: Family Crisis returns on May 30, 2025, at 8 pm ET on We TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More