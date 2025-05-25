I believe Alexis deserved more respect from Julius after revealing her pregnancy on Love After Lockup

Love After Lockup season 6, episode 10, aired on May 23, 2025. The episode focused on a tense moment between Alexis and Julius, as she confronted him for not coming home the night before, sparking a conversation about respect and responsibility.

Ad

She asked where he had been, and Julius responded by saying he was at Drew’s house, but his vague explanation did not ease the tension. The conversation escalated when Alexis revealed her pregnancy, showing Julius two positive tests. His immediate reaction was disbelief, repeating her words before finally saying, “Damn. I don’t know. That’s crazy.”

In his confessional, Julius admitted that he wasn’t ready to have kids so soon after being released from prison. Alexis pointed out that they never used protection, so the possibility of pregnancy was always there.

Ad

Trending

Julius’s reaction—especially his later refusal to seek employment and his suggestion that Alexis, who already works two jobs and studies nursing, should take more shifts—made it clear, in my opinion, that Alexis deserved more support and honesty from him.

Julius’s reaction shows a lack of accountability, leaving Alexis to manage the situation alone in Love After Lockup

Ad

Julius’s reaction to Alexis’s pregnancy news wasn’t just about being surprised in Love After Lockup. It showed a bigger problem—he didn’t take or want to have any responsibility. When Alexis told him she was pregnant, Julius just kept saying “I don’t know” and didn’t talk about how they could handle it together.

“I just got out of prison, not even a whole month. I’m not really trying to have no kids right now,” he shared in a confessional.

Ad

But instead of having a real conversation, Julius tried to shift the problem. He told Alexis he didn’t need to get a job and that she should work more, even though she already has two jobs and is going to nursing school. In my opinion, that was really rude and not how a healthy relationship works.

Alexis didn’t just need emotional support—she needed Julius to step up and help figure out what they could do next. By avoiding the situation, Julius left Alexis to handle everything on her own.

Ad

It’s not just about whether he was ready for a baby. It’s about how he reacted when Alexis shared the news in Love After Lockup. In my opinion, Julius let her down by not having an honest talk and making a plan together.

Julius’s comments showed a lack of respect for Alexis, making her feel unappreciated and unsupported in Love After Lockup

Ad

Julius’s reaction to Alexis’s pregnancy news went beyond shock—it reflected a complete disregard for the effort Alexis had been putting into their relationship. During their conversation, Alexis told Julius that he was living in her space. Instead of acknowledging her support, Julius dismissed it by saying he only came over to "sleep and fu*k.".

In my opinion, that was really unfair. In a relationship, especially when there’s a child involved, both people need to support each other, talk honestly, and show respect. Julius didn’t do any of that. By saying he only comes over to sleep and have s*x, he acted like Alexis didn’t matter, and her effort didn’t count. That would hurt anyone.

Ad

Instead of working with Alexis to figure out what to do, Julius backed away from the problem and left her to handle it all on her own in Love After Lockup. In my opinion, Alexis deserved so much better. She needed someone who would step up, recognise her hard work, and be part of the conversation about their future.

Julius’s response just showed a lack of maturity and a lack of care for Alexis’s feelings. His actions in this episode were a clear example of why communication and mutual respect are essential in any relationship.

Ad

Love After Lockup episodes air every Friday on WeTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More