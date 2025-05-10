"You're a fool"— Love After Lockup fans react to Courtnee marrying Will

Love After Lockup season 6 episode 8 started with Courtnee and Will at the altar after last week's episode ended just before the female cast member could reveal her decision. In episode 8, Courtnee said yes, and the couple tied the knot.

After the ceremony, the couple made their way to the airport to drop Courtnee's mother off when Will drove a little bit aggressively and revealed that he had been in an accident and the car had flipped 7 times in the past. Courtnee opened up about being in a terrible accident in the past and how her boyfriend at the time, left her for "dead" on the side of the road.

Fans online reacted to Courtnee's decision to say yes at the altar and criticized her for the same. One person wrote on X:

"Courtney you’re a fool marrying a man you don’t even know."

"Courtney said yes!!! These women kill me... getting married after a few days.. letting a man just released from jail get so oddly comfortable with him calling him "Dad" and him saying he wil always be there....." a fan commented.

"Can’t believe Courtney actually went through with it," a tweet read.

Fans of Love After Lockup season 6 claimed Courtnee married Will for his money:

"Courtnee married will for money," a person wrote.

"Courtnee going from a 4 year abusive relationship to a marriage with a complete stranger???" a fan commented.

"Courtnee’s mom was not happy about this wedding but chose to be happy for her daughter," a tweet read.

Fans of Love After Lockup season 6 further said:

"Courtnee now has a creepy ass husband she just met… What could possibly go wrong??" a person wrote.

"Courtnee, are you marrying Will for money and stability?" a fan commented.

Will and Courtney tie the knot on Love After Lockup season 6 episode 8

In Love After Lockup season 6 episode 8, Courtnee and Will's wedding concluded. The previous episode saw the female cast member express being uncertain about the decision, but in Friday's episode of the WeTV show, she said "Yes," and became Will's wife.

The newly married couple commented on their marriages in their individual confessionals. Will said Courtnee was the best thing to happy to him, and all he could think about was their future together.

Courtnee chimed in on her decision to marry Will and said that even though she was "really stressed," she realized she was in her "head" about it. The Love After Lockup season 6 cast member added that when something was right, it was right.

"And with Will, it's right," she added.

As the two drove to the airport to drop Courtnee's mother off, another person cut Will off in traffic, which made the cast member act aggressively. Will cursed the other driver and told Courtnee he once got in an accident and the car flipped seven times.

The female cast member asked Will to stop talking and noted that she had been in a similar situation. She said she was in a car accident, and her boyfriend at the time lost control of the car.

"And the car went rolling off the onramp and onto the freeway," she added.

The Love After Lockup season 6 star said she didn't have her seatbelt on and she broke her neck. Courtnee added that her former boyfriend ran and left her "for dead."

Fans of Love After Lockup season 6 commented on Courtnee's decision to get married to Will online and criticized her for the same.

Tune in on Friday, May 16, at 8 pm ET to watch a new episode of Love After Lockup season 6 on WeTV.

