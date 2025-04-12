“Painfully awkward”: Love After Lockup fans react to Courtnee meeting Will after her release

The latest episode of Love After Lockup, which aired on April 11, 2025, followed Courtnee’s release from prison and her first in-person meeting with Will. Viewers saw Will waiting for Courtnee alongside her mother, Suzie, and her sponsor Danny — someone who knew Courtnee from her Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Will expressed his appreciation for Danny’s presence, sharing that it made things easier to navigate. In a confessional, Will revealed how his own struggles with addiction shaped his perspective.

“I'm really happy that Courtnee has a sponsor, because when my friend died that really kinda kicked me into trying to stay clean,” he shared.

Courtnee appeared enthusiastic as she stepped out of the car and greeted Will with a hug and kiss. She said that she felt "great and amazing," and added that now she felt like "a free bird.” Will commented that she didn’t have one before, but now she had a “great b*tt,” and this drew different reactions from viewers.

Many fans took to X, describing the entire reunion as “painfully awkward” to watch.

"Will is PAINFULLY AWKWARD! Yeah….. he’s getting zero action," one user commented.

"Will taking about Courtnee's butt in front of her mom," another fan wrote.

"How does the mommy of Courtnee not know her AA sponsor was gonna be showing up for her release. Danny her sponsor sounds like a really great AA sponsor and the show needs more like him. Why is Will talk about her butt in front of her mom?" an X user wrote.

"Did Will say Courtnee has a great butt?" a netizen tweeted.

A few fans of the show Love After Lockup commented on Courtnee’s admission that she wouldn’t have dated Will back in high school.

"So Will wouldn't have been Courtnee's type back in high school. I guess all that money he spent on her, changed her opinion," a fan wrote.

"Courtnee: Will isn’t someone I would have talked to in high school. But I want to spend the rest of my life with him. She said this while looking down and away. Girl, you ain’t got to lie," one tweet read.

"Courtnee ia going to use will up and spit him out," another user commented.

"Idk I like Will, I think his intentions are pure, Courtnee not so much. Definitely about to give my boy a run for his money," a fan tweeted.

Courtnee opens up about prison time, drug use, and her connection with Will in Love After Lockup

During this episode of Love After Lockup, Courtnee shared the circumstances that led to her prison time. She revealed that she started “getting into trouble” at the age of 16 and became involved in drug use. Her preferred substances were meth, pheramines, and cocaine. She mentioned that she could make between $3,000 to $5,000 every few days through illegal means.

Ultimately, she was charged with three counts of grand theft auto and two counts of identity theft.

“I was in prison for 15 months,” she said.

Courtnee spoke about her relationship and said that Will was the first “good boy” she had ever dated and admitted that she wouldn’t have gone for someone like him back in high school in this episode of Love After Lockup.

“Will is definitely someone I wanna be with for the rest of my life,” she shared.

She also talked about how quickly their connection grew, stating that they connected "so fast, so deep.” Will also appeared supportive, telling Danny he had been sober for 27 years and was looking forward to building something with Courtnee.

New episodes of Love After Lockup air every Friday on WE Tv.

