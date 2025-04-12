Love After Lockup season 6 episode 4: Release date and timings for all regions

WE tv's Love After Lockup season 6 premiered on March 21, 2025, with a new episode set to air on Friday, April 11 at 8 pm ET. Love After Lockup is an American reality show that chronicles the lives of recently released felons and their romantic partners and how they cope with their unique circumstances.

Viewers can watch the show with a cable TV subscription to WE tv or by signing up for live TV streaming services like Philo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling.

The couples in Love After Lockup season 6 met their potential partners for the first time after being released from prison.

The participants didn't have to communicate through letters anymore and had the freedom to start dating in person, meet each other's families, and experience various situations in the world with their partner.

What are the release timings for Love After Lockup season 6 episode 4?

Love After Lockup season 6 episodes are approximately an hour long. To help fans of the reality show across the world plan their viewing, below is a table showing episode 4's release timings in various time zones based on the global release time of 8 pm ET.

Release Date Time Zone Release Time April 11, 2025 Pacific Time (PT) 05:00 PM April 11, 2025 Mountain Time (MT) 06:00 PM April 11, 2025 Central Time (CT) 07:00 PM April 11, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 08:00 PM April 12, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 12:00 AM April 12, 2025 British Summer Time (BST) 01:00 AM April 12, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 02:00 AM April 12, 2025 Eastern European Time (EET) 03:00 AM April 12, 2025 India Standard Time (IST) 05:30 AM April 12, 2025 Japan Standard Time (JST) 09:00 AM April 12, 2025 Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 10:00 AM

Where you can catch season 6 of Love After Lockup

Viewers without cable who do not have access to WE tv could watch Love After Lockup season 6 for free through Philo or DirecTV Stream, which offers free trials to new users. Sling is another streaming option with promotional offers available.

Philo is an over-the-top internet live TV streaming service that offers 70+ entertainment and lifestyle channels, like AMC, AMC+, A&E, MTV, BET, Discovery, VH1, Food Network, History, Nickelodeon, OWN, TLC, Lifetime, Hallmark, Paramount and TV One, for the price of $28/month.

Add-on packages include EPIX, STARZ and Movies and More. Philo also offers an unlimited 1-year DRV.

DirecTV Stream is a streaming platform that offers live TV channels and on-demand content. It starts with over 75 live TV channels, more than 100 channels, hundreds of on-demand titles, and prices range from $86.99 to $129.99 per month.

Users gain the ability to stream through three devices at once, and unlimited Cloud DVR storage.

Channels include ABC, HGTV, Hallmark, Bravo, BET, Discovery, Food Network, AMC, Animal Planet, CMT, Comedy Central, FX, ID, Disney, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and PBS Kids.

Sling TV offers two main packages, Blue and Orange, each priced at $20 for the first month and $40 thereafter. The Blue package allows three simultaneous streams, while the Orange package allows one.

Users could also opt for a combined package, which costs $27.50 for the first month and $55 thereafter. This combined package included both Blue and Orange channels.

In the latest episode, Damodrick called up his girlfriend Quiana and revealed he was granted bail. He also expressed his desire to start working again as he met his ex. Joey reaches a breaking point, and calls out his partner Michael and his "red flags".

Brooklyn calls out Brian when she finds a picture of another woman on the back of his tablet. Will waited for Courtnee's release as a mysterious car arrived.

Meanwhile, Julius makes a secret plan to meet Ashley which makes Alexis suspicious, and Brooke worries about JK's safety as he visits his parole officer.

Watch the new episode of Love After Lockup set to air on Friday, April 11 at 8 pm ET on WE tv.

