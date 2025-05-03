"Tacky in every way!!"— Love After Lockup fans react to Will and Courtnee's wedding

In Love After Lockup season 6 episode 7, Will and Courtnee got ready for their big day as it was their wedding day. Courtnee's mother helped the bride get dressed however, she was not entirely happy with her wedding dress.

She also picked out one of her scrunchies because she didn't have time to buy Will a wedding band. Meanwhile, the male cast member asked Danny to be his man of honor. He noted that while he wanted his friends and family to be a part of the celebration, he hadn't told them he was getting married.

While the episode ended on a cliffhanger with Courtnee expressing uncertainty about her decision to marry someone she met a day before, fans online commented on the wedding itself. One person wrote on X:

"Courtnee and Will's wedding seems tacky in every way!!"

"A scrunchie wedding ring band. He’s in a suit, the mom looks like she’s ready to go, the best man looks geeked, and Courtnee is in a souvenir shop dress w/a cheetah print coat," a fan commented.

"Why the f*ck is Courtnee (of course she spells it that way) even going through with the wedding and she knows she doesn't want to?? Jfc these people," a tweet read.

Fans of Love After Lockup season 6 felt Courtnee was not ready to get married:

"Courtnee’s body language tells me everything. She’s not ready for marriage," a person wrote.

"Courtnee about to get married forreal?!? Ouuuuu I can’t wait for this update Will seems a little strange … no shade," a fan commented.

"No Courtnee, you don't know him. You said yourself you just met him yesterday," a tweet read.

Fans of Love After Lockup season 6 further said:

"There’s lovebombing and then there’s whatever demon time Will is on because how does this wedding make sense to anyone?" a person wrote.

"Will wanting to hurry up and marry Courtney make me feel like he's hiding something major...or just crazy," a fan commented.

"I haven't told anyone yet"— Will explains why his parents weren't at his and Courtnee's wedding in Love After Lockup season 6 episode 7

During Love After Lockup season 6 episode 7, Courtnee's mother helped her get ready for her and Will's wedding. Although Courtnee noted how special it was to have her mother dress her for her "dream wedding," the dress that was picked out wasn't something she would personally have chosen.

After she put on her wedding dress, the Love After Lockup star and her mother went through a box of scrunchies that Courtnee had. In a confessional, the reality star explained that she didn't have time to buy Will a wedding band but thought a scrunchie might work.

Meanwhile, Will's sponsor, Danny, joined the reality star before the ceremony, and the Love After Lockup season 6 star asked him to be his best man. Will graciously accepted but explained in a confessional why his friends and family were absent.

"I haven't told anyone yet," he noted.

The cast member added that while he would have loved to have them join him and Courtnee, it would have been "super unfair" to expect them to come to a last minute wedding. However, Will said he was ecstatic and wouldn't wait to see Courtnee walk down the aisle.

Courtnee commented on what a marriage meant to her in a confessional and said it was a binding between two people and their love. She added that Will was "100% husband material" and someone she could easily spend the rest of her life with. However, she had just met him.

The Love After Lockup season 6 participant added that she was "sh*tting bricks." As Courtnee walked down the aisle, Will got emotional seeing his bride-to-be. The officiant started the ceremony and asked Will if he accepted her as his wife. The male cast member said, "Yes." However, before Courtnee could answer, the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

Fans of Love After Lockup season 6 commented on Will and Courtnee's wedding online and were critical of the couple's big day.

Tune in next week on Friday at 8 pm ET to see whether Courtnee would say yes to marrying Will or leave him heartbroken on WeTV.

