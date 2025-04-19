"King of the Weirdos" — Love After Lockup fans react to Will's proposal to Ashley

The recent episode of Love After Lockup aired on April 18, 2025. It featured an unexpected moment between Will and Courtnee as they walked around the city during the holiday season.

In front of a large Christmas tree decorated with lights, Will proposed to Courtnee. He got down on one knee and asked her if she would marry him. Courtnee responded with surprise, saying "oh my god" several times before accepting with an excited "yes yes yes yes." She got teary and hugged him. The couple shared a kiss after the proposal.

Courtnee's mother, who was nearby, was also surprised but did not react positively. She expressed her concerns about the timing and Courtnee’s readiness. After the event, producers asked Courtnee if Will was the person she wanted to spend her life with, and she replied, "I don't know, we'll see."

Fans shared their thoughts on X, reacting to the proposal moment.

"That Will guy is the King of the Weirdos," one fan commented.

"Will is bother desperate one courtnee literally hasn’t been out 24 hours no you asking her to marry you," another user said.

"This idiot Will rushing to propose instead of just waiting a damn minute... What is with these people's need to rush every damn thing," an X user wrote.

"Will is a character…super annoying," one comment read.

A few Love After Lockup fans agreed with Courtnee's mother, saying she looked "uneasy."

"Courtnee’s mom looks so uneasy about Will proposing and I get it. She just got out of jail let her adjust to life outside smh," a fan wrote.

"Her mom looks SOOO disappointed," another user said.

"Courtney’s mother is pissed! She really don’t want her marrying Will a**," a tweet read.

"Will should’ve waited to propose . So he can see how Courtnee will act outside of the prison wall ," one netizen tweeted.

While walking around the city decorated for Christmas, Will proposed to Courtnee in front of a large tree filled with lights in this episode of Love After Lockup. Getting down on one knee, Will asked Courtnee:

"I know we have known each other for a little while, but I was hoping if you could marry me."

Courtnee looked surprised, repeatedly saying, "oh my god," before accepting his proposal. The two shared a kiss, and Will noticed she was getting teary eyed. When he told her that he "shaking so bad," she said she felt the same.

Courtnee's mother, who witnessed the proposal, did not hide her disappointment.

"I'm very pissed off, she literally got picked, I don't think she is ready," she said in a confessional.

She explained that she was leaving the next day and was unsure if she would get a chance to talk to her daughter again before leaving. Later, during a conversation with producers, Courtnee was asked if Will was the person she wanted to spend the rest of her life with. Courtnee replied that she didn't know yet, and they'd have to "wait and see."

Other episode highlights of Love After Lockup included Brooke and JK having a disagreement after JK spoke to his ex-girlfriend. Julius met Ashley and told her they were not in a relationship.

Watch the latest episode of Love After Lockup currently streaming on WEtv.

