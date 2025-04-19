Love After Lockup season 6 episode 5 recap: Brooke and JK clash while Julius confronts Ashley about not being in a relationship

Love After Lockup season 6 episode 5, which aired on April 18, 2025, showed tensions rising for two couples. Brooke and JK argued after he contacted his ex-girlfriend, while Julius met Ashley for the first time and told her they were not together.

JK borrowed a phone from a friend to call his ex-girlfriend, Alex. In a confessional, he shared, "I have secrets," explaining he spoke to Alex within a month of getting out. On the call, JK told Alex not to show up for his party.

"I want to just make sure you don't show up, I don't need the drama," he shared.

JK added that Alex had helped his mother during a health scare and he still considered her a "friend." After the call, JK and Brooke got into a disagreement when she insisted they visit her children. Meanwhile, Julius met Ashley and said that they were not in a relationship, upsetting her.

JK calls his ex-girlfriend and argues with Brooke in Love After Lockup

JK reached out to his ex Alex during a picnic with Brooke in this episode of Love After Lockup. Borrowing a friend's phone, he called Alex and asked her not to show up to his party.

In his confessional, JK shared that he still kept "secrets" from Brooke and explained that he spoke to Alex not long after his release. He mentioned that Alex had supported his mother during her heart problems, and he still saw her as a "friend."

After the phone conversation, JK returned to Brooke, and they prepared to leave the picnic. Brooke suggested visiting her children since it was still early. JK disagreed, saying it was too late. When Brooke asked what to tell the kids, JK replied:

"Just call up and tell them that something came up and we'll fix it."

Brooke was frustrated and responded:

"I'm not gonna go just not see my kids dude. You committed to my kids, you don't break that promise."

The conversation became heated as Brooke tried to explain that young children would not easily understand broken plans. JK insisted he needed to get home, which made Brooke even more upset. He eventually walked away from the car, and Brooke asked him to shut the door behind her in Love After Lockup.

Julius tells Ashley they are not in a relationship during their first meeting

Julius met Ashley for the first time since his release. Ashley said in a confessional that she was "really really nervous," because they had never met in person. When they saw each other, Ashley hugged him and complimented him:

"You're honestly se*ier than Chris Brown," she said.

She suggested they go for a swim, but Julius said that he could not swim. While Ashley appeared happy to see him, Julius mentioned in a confessional that she was not his "type" and that she came off "too strong." He admitted that he liked Alexis more than Ashley. During their conversation, Ashley asked if they were still in a relationship.

"No, we are not in a relationship," Julius replied.

Ashley immediately walked away crying. The Love After Lockup star later shared that it was her birthday and she felt heartbroken by how things turned out. In her frustration, she said she wanted to "push him into the lake." Ashley also showed messages where Julius had previously told her he loved her and would be the "man she needed." Julius responded by saying he did not "owe" her anything.

When Ashley asked if there was another woman, Julius confirmed there was. Their conversation ended with Julius telling her that he had nothing to do with her.

Watch new episodes of Love After Lockup airing every Friday on WeTV.

