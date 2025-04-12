“Leave that man alone”- Love After Lockup fans react to Brooklyn finding a picture of another woman on Brian’s tablet

The latest episode of Love After Lockup season 5 was released on April 11. Each couple in the show was seen going through their own set of problems. Julius met his family for the first time in six years after getting released from prison, Damodrick clashed with his girlfriend for her views on his ex, and Brooklyn found a picture of a woman on the back of her boyfriend Brian's tablet.

While Brooklyn was driving alone, she found Brian's tablet in the car, and on the back of it was an enlarged picture of another woman. She immediately called him and asked him what he had "going on".

Brian told her it was a picture of some Instagram "baddie", to which a pissed Brooklyn asked why he didn't have a picture of her.

A mad Brooklyn demanded answers and prodded Brian to tell her who the woman was. Brian denied having any connection to the woman, then hung up on her, which angered her even more. Fans of Love After Lockup came to X to react to this situation.

"Brian how tf you don’t know who picture on your s**t. Brooklyn leave that man alone," a fan said.

"Brian a real DUMMY, how you ain't even take that picture off your tablet Before turning your property over Brooklyn?" said another fan.

"Brooklyn he can’t have lil ig baddie on his tablet bro?" added a third.

"Brian def gaslighting Brooklyn so she can take care of him and he can get her money," commented one.

Some fans of Love After Lockup criticized Brian for not being able to tell whose photograph was stuck to the back of his tablet.

"Brooklyn that photo is for his spank tank. Like chill out cause you dealing with a dude that you can’t even, well he can’t do nuffin," an X user wrote.

"Brooklyn he hung up right in your face you are tweaking," another user wrote.

"Brooklyn, girl! Brian already cheated on you?" commented one.

"Brooklyn has a daughter with a man that was cheating on her before she could even have the baby, and then she started talking to Brian while he’s been in PRISON and thought he would be DIFFERENT," wrote another.

What happened after Brian hung up on Brooklyn in Love After Lockup season 5?

As soon as Brian cut the call on a mad Brooklyn, she appeared in a Love After Lockup confessional to admit that she was livid. She added that she was doing things that were out of the ordinary, like driving around town, because she wanted to make sure Brian's transition into life after prison was smooth, but he didn't care about any of that.

"I'm literally sitting here like, 'who the f**k is this big bo*ty b**ch,'" she added.

Brian called her back and told her that he hung up because she was making him mad, while she insisted that he was being "stupid". He told her that she was being "weird" and that he never knew she was "this type of person".

He then clarified that the photograph had been on his player since he purchased his player. He didn't touch the person or do anything with her. He told her he loved her and jokingly asked her to wait until he got to know she was a psycho.

In a Love After Lockup confessional, Brooklyn concluded by saying that if it didn't work out with Brian, she wouldn't try dating again.

New episodes of Love After Lockup season 5 come out on Fridays at 8 pm ET on WE tv.

