"She ain't cool with us" — Love After Lockup star Damodrick on Quiana's feelings about his kids' mother

In the latest episode of Love After Lockup, Damodrick met with his ex-girlfriend Jawalia in a cafe. As they exchanged pleasantries, Damodrick told her that he got bail and was actively looking for work. In a confessional, Damodrick revealed that he has three kids with Jawalia whom he loved dearly.

Jawalia mentioned to Damodrick that their kids were happy that he was out of jail and Damodrick reciprocated with the same. He proceeded to reveal that he was celebrating his return with a barbecue party and invited Jawalia and his kids to attend.

"My kids mean the most to me. My youngest son, he was four months before I went to prison. It was hard, most kids don't have their father. I had mine, so my kids will have theirs," stated Damodrick.

Jawalia inquired about Damodrick's current girlfriend, Quiana, and if she would be okay with her being there, Damodrick replied negatively.

The premiere episode of Love After Lockup season 6 dealt with Quiana confronting Damodrick for cheating on her with Jawalia twice.

"No, she [Quiana] ain't cool with us. I don't know, that's something she's gonna have to deal with," stated Damodrick.

Love After Lockup star Damodrick torn between new and old love

Jawalia thought about her past with Damodrick, mentioning their complicated history. She recalled the last time she saw him, when he got arrested and went to jail, and admitted she was still drawn to him.

Jawalia considered visiting him at a barbecue and making an effort to rekindle their connection.

"I will always be attracted to him. In my sense, I am because I like a dark-skinned man. I might have to show up to the barbecue in something nice and make things kinda spicy," expressed Jawalia in a Love After Lockup confessional.

Damodrick acknowledged the rough patch in their relationship, admitting they fought frequently before he left. Jawalia reminded him that he was the one who chose to leave and couldn't simply change his mind.

Damodrick expressed mixed feelings, saying he still cared for Jawalia and wanted her to be okay, but prioritized co-parenting their kids.

Damodrick reflected on his relationships, expressing love for Quiana and her potential. However, he also acknowledged his long history with Jawalia, with whom he shared three kids, making it hard for him to let go.

"I love everything about Quiana. I love the potential I have with Quiana. On the other hand, Jawalia is the mother of my kids. We’ve been together for a long time, so it’s definitely hard," stated Damodrick.

In the same episode of Love After Lockup, Julius saw his family for the first time after being released. He visited them in a park as he was accompanied by his girlfriend Alexis.

Julius' mother became teary eyes and revealed in a confessional that she wasn't able to see Julius in prison because she lost her license.

Although the Love After Lockup star was happy to see his family, he expressed disappointment as none of his family members visited him in prison. Julius stated in a confessional that "if tables were turned", he would definitely visit them.

Other than that, Joey reached a breaking point when it came to his partner Michael as he called out his "red flags" during their meet. Brooklyn also called out Brian when she found a picture of another woman on the back of his tablet.

Love After Lockup airs on Saturdays at 8 pm ET on WE tv.

