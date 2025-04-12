"There are 10 or 12 different styles" — When Love is Blind creator Chris Coelen explained show's engagement ring provision for contestants

Chris Coelen is an influential producer in the reality TV world as he has created and produced shows like Love is Blind, The Ultimatum, Perfect Match and the American version of Married at First Sight. In a February 18, 2022 interview with Variety, the Love is Blind creator revealed that contestants typically don't bring their own engagement rings with which they proposed.

Instead, the show's production team provided rings for those who wanted to propose, even offering various styles and colors to choose from.

"If they want to propose and want to have a ring to give, we provide — up to a certain level — a ring for them to do that with. If they choose to do that, we actually give choices. There are 10 or 12 different styles and colors," stated Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen.

According to Chris, contestants aren't required to use the rings or propose. This practice is similar to The Bachelor where the show's official jewelry designer, Neil Lane, provides rings that contestants must return if the engagement ends.

Love is Blind creator Chris Coelen addresses season 8's diversity, music, and social media influence

In a February 19, 2025 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Love is Blind creator Chris Coelen discussed the diversity of season 8's cast. He explained that the show's casting process is organic and that the show aims for diversity, but the final cast is determined by who forms relationships. He noted that some participants didn't find matches, which affected the season's overall diversity numbers.

"We put people in the pods, and you try to have a very diverse group of people in lots of different ways [at the start]. And then the people who get engaged are the people who get engaged," revealed Chris.

Chris mentioned that with the show they aimed to create a diverse cast at the start of each season, considering factors like ethnicity, background, financial status, and physical appearance. According to him, Love is Blind's focus is on allowing participants to form natural connections, without interference or manipulation.

The couples that emerge are determined by the participants themselves, not by the show's producers.

In season 8 of the reality show which premiered on February 14, 2025, Love is Blind used real songs for the very first time during its run. The decision came as the show celebrated its fifth anniversary. Coelen believed music was essential to the show's emotional impact, and using popular love songs would enhance the romantic moments.

The season's soundtrack featured hits from various artists, like REO Speedwagon's Can't Fight This Feeling, the ballad All My Life by K-Ci & JoJo, and current hits from artists like Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish among many. The latest season also featured its first live musical performance during the reunion episode this season.

"The idea of music and love and celebration continues to be a big theme for us throughout the season, and hopefully for seasons to come," stated Chris.

Love is Blind season 8 featured a dramatic moment when Sara Carton discovered a TikTok video accusing her fiancé Ben Mezzenga of mistreating a woman in the past. The video, created by Andra Berghoff, didn't name Ben but provided enough details to identify him. Ben confirmed knowing the woman, claiming she was "overreacting", but admitted not remembering the specifics of their interactions.

The show's creator, Chris Coelen, included the TikTok video in the episode because it was a real part of the participants' lives and affected their relationship. Chris mentioned that their approach is to document the participants' experiences without interference, even when social media is involved.

Season 8 of Love is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.

