"I'm just confused" — Love After Lockup star Ashley becomes emotional as Julius reveals they are not in a relationship

Love After Lockup season 6 episode 5 was released on April 18, 2025. In this segment, Julius visited his girlfriend Ashley. After seeing Julius out of prison, Ashley expressed her happiness and stated in a confessional that he looked "sexy".

The day was really special for Ashley because it was her birthday and they met for the first time after Julius had been locked up for over six years. In a confessional, he stated his concerns about Ashley's looks, claiming she looked different from the photos and her "vibes being over the top" and "animated."

While they moved to the bed on Love After Lockup, Ashley mentioned that she hadn't been intimate with someone for the past eight months. This irked Julius, who stated in a confessional that Ashley was coming off strong. Comparing her to Alexis, his other girlfriend, he felt Ashley was below her.

Meanwhile, Julius had lied to Alexis about visiting his friend, Tyler, as he was at Ashley's place. Since Julius kept looking at his phone, Ashley felt weird and asked Julius if they were even in a relationship, to which Julius replied that they were not.

"I don't know, I'm just confused. Julius is sitting here telling me that our whole relationship was a lie. Like, are you f*cking serious," stated Love After Lockup's Ashley.

Julius confesses to having another relationship on Love After Lockup

As Ashley walked away from the room, Julius seemed more interested in the cake than in following her. Ashley, on her part, expressed that she was not happy and didn't care about Julius' looks anymore as she threw expletives at him. Earlier, Ashley regretted as she had gotten his name tattooed on her chest.

"He makes me look like a crazy b*tch that's obsessed with him, who got his f*cking name tattooed or something," stated Ashley.

Julius talked to the producers and stated that Ashley was confused and building a fantasy in her head. Although she felt Julius was a "liar" and disrespectful towards her, she eventually came back in to discuss with him. Julius again started looking at his phone, and Ashley mentioned that she felt like he was playing with her emotions.

Ashley further said that her friends had warned her about dating Julius. But the Love After Lockup star remained adamant and said that he was just trying to be truthful to her. He felt that the two hadn't met before and just wanted to spend some time with her before taking any steps.

"Maybe we could have kicked it and kept it cordial. I was trying to test you and see what kind of character you have but you're trying to build this fantasy in your head," expressed Love After Lockup star Julius.

Afterward, Ashley still wanted Julius to spend the night with her in the room. Confused by Ashley's proposal to stay, he asked her to sit down and have a conversation with him. In a confessional, Ashley claimed that Julius was lying and showed texts from three weeks back where he had written that he loved her. In the text, he also wrote that he was going to be the man she wanted him to be.

Back in the hotel room, Julius questioned Ashley's intentions. She stated that she didn't do anything for him since he was using her. While both argued, Julius confessed that there was another person in his life on Love After Lockup.

New episodes of Love After Lockup air on Saturdays at 8 pm ET on WeTV.

