“Left him to the wolves”- Love After Lockup fans react to Julius’ family not visiting him in prison 

The most recent episode of Love After Lockup was released on April 11. It saw couples struggling with relationship problems as one of the partners transitioned into life outside of prison. The episode documented Julius meeting his family after spending six years in prison. He was arrested for aggravated possession of drugs and drug trafficking.

In the latest episode, Julius and his girlfriend Alexis were documented meeting his mother and his sisters for the first time in 6 years. His mother got emotional as she said that he was her only son and she missed him. She then shared in a Love After Lockup confessional that she couldn't go to visit her son in prison because her license was taken away.

His sisters were surprised to see how tall he had become. Julius came to a confessional to say that if he were in their place, he would go visit them if he could, or would make them phone calls. One of his sisters apologized to him for not coming to see him and stated that she had a lot going on, so she couldn't make time to visit him.

Fans of Love After Lockup came to X to react to Julius' family never visiting him during his time in prison.

"Julius family really left him to the wolves," a fan said.

"If you go to jail on some shit you actually did IM NOT VISITING YOU! I ain’t mad at Julius' mom," said another fan.

"Julius really didn’t accept anybody’s apology; he just brushed it off and skated over it. He doesn’t wanna face the pain, but he still feels very salty about that abandonment. Imagine being your mother‘s only son & her not visiting for a decade. Probably warrants?" added a third.

"Julius seems so different from his family. It's sad that none of them visited him or looked out for him in 6 years," commented one.

Most fans of Love After Lockup criticized Julius' family for not finding time to visit him in his 6 years of imprisonment.

"Julius mom and sisters didn't kome see him throughout his whole Bid? Thats Krazy," an X user wrote.

"Julius better than me. I'm definitely holding it against you for not coming to see me my whole Bid, KUZ I'M SURE you woulda went to see my sisters," another user wrote.

"Julius mama said she couldn’t visit her ONLY son because she lost her license is bullshit……. He was locked up for a long time how much shit could you have had going on. When I was locked up, only one person came to visit me. I had to get over it," commented one.

"Julius mom couldn’t get a replacement ID of any kind for ten years, likely due to warrants because whut?? No other excuse is logical," wrote one.

The conversation between Julius and his mom on Love After Lockup season 5

Julius's mom apologized for not showing up to see him and shared that she lost her license due to her excessive drinking. She stated that she was going "nuts" over her baby, Julius, being taken into custody. She added that it was partly her fault because she wasn't the best mother when her kids were growing up.

Taking the blame away from his mother, Julius said she was struggling and that he chose to take that path. He then came to a Love After Lockup confessional to say that:

"My mother, she was drinking a lot dealing with her depression. Growing up it was hard, you don't wanna see your mama like that."

He then hugged his mom and told her that he wanted to leave all the negative energy in the past, and she agreed. She said she saw a better future ahead.

New episodes of Love After Lockup season 5 come out on Fridays at 8 pm ET on WE tv.

