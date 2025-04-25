Here's why I believe Love After Lockup star Julius will end up alone and incarcerated

**Disclaimer: This Love After Lockup article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Love After Lockup's latest season premiered on March 21, 2025, documenting the lives of new and returning couples exploring life outside prison. Incarcerated individuals with various charges get released from prison and reunite with their partners, hoping to start life afresh. However, not everyone harbored the same goals or intentions. One such cast member was 25-year-old Julius.

Julius spent six years incarcerated for aggravated possession of drugs and drug trafficking. In one of the episodes, aired on March 28, Julius was shown getting released from prison. While Julius seemed excited to step out and enjoy his freedom, his partner, Alexis, was overjoyed that she could spend time with him.

However, Julius came with his own secrets. Alexis was unaware that she was part of a love triangle. While she envisioned a future with him, Julius plotted to sneak out and meet his other partner, Ashley. While Ashley knew Julius was "using" other women for money, she did not know how close Alexis was to him.

Julius stated he was in contact with other women besides Alexis and Ashley because he wanted to keep his options open. However, I believe Julius will end up alone, despite having two women by his side now. Both Alexis and Ashley are invested in exploring their connections with Julius, but things will change dramatically once they become aware of the truth.

I believe Alexis, who has taken Julius' financial responsibility, will leave him once she discovers their relationship is not exclusive. Ashley might also sever ties with him since he said they were not in a relationship. Disregarding their feelings and disrespecting them by lying will ultimately lead to Julius' downfall. Moreover, I believe he will return to jail soon based on his smoking habits.

Love After Lockup stars Alexis and Ashley deserve better

Julius' behavior seemed questionable from the moment he was released from prison. The Love After Lockup star decided to drive with his brother-in-law and friend, instead of Alexis, who had waited for his arrival, just so he could speak with his other partner, Ashley. Alexis was evidently upset with his decision, saying she expected him to prioritize her over his "homies."

Moreover, she mentioned spending over $1200 on him, funding all his financial requirements. Alexis also bought him a new phone so he would not have issues with communication. However, the first person Julius called from that phone was Ashley. Alexis even welcomed him into their new apartment and stocked his wardrobe with everything he needed.

While Alexis planned on starting a family with the Love After Lockup alum, Ashley prepared to welcome him home. This is one of the main reasons why I believe Alexis will part ways with Julius after learning about Ashley. Julius enjoyed the financial freedom Alexis gave him, but never respected the love and affection offered to him.

From lying about Ashley to "using" Alexis for money, Julius is giving the latter every reason to break up with him. With Alexis gone, Julius might want to envision his future with Ashley, however, I doubt that will happen either.

The Love After Lockup star has not only kept Alexis in the dark but also lied to Ashley about the extent of his connection with Alexis. He consistently told Ashley that he was staying with his mother when in reality, he was living with Alexis. Moreover, he gave her false promises and canceled meetings whenever he felt he would get caught by Alexis.

It proves Julius is more concerned about himself than how his actions would mentally impact these women. In one episode, when Ashley requested Julius to see her on her birthday, he hung up on her mid-conversation, hurting Ashley. In my opinion, he has no respect for either of these women and only cares about his own needs. It further justifies the claim that it will not be long before he ends up alone.

He also never reciprocates when Ashley expresses her love to him. I believe he should not string her along if he is uninterested in exploring a relationship with her.

In last week's episode, aired on April 18, Julius jeopardized his chances with Ashley. The Love After Lockup star met her for the first time and expressed his opinion on her appearance, saying she was "thick" and not like her pictures. He added that Ashley was "weird" and "animated," saying Alexis was far better.

However, when he mentioned that they were not in a relationship, it broke Ashley's heart. When she questioned him about misleading and lying, he countered, saying he did not owe her anything because she never did anything for him while he was in jail.

Julius admitted that his conversations with the women were "just entertainment." Ashley criticized him and stormed out of the hotel room; however, whether she would break up with him remained debatable. I believe with one connection almost broken, Julius will soon end up alone because Alexis will not entertain him after learning about his secret.

Besides being left alone, I also feel that the Love After Lockup star will return to prison because of his smoking and drinking habits. Since he was shown smoking intoxicants right after leaving jail, one can wonder how long it will take for him to misuse his freedom. In my opinion, it won't take long since he was arrested for similar charges in the first place.

Love After Lockup airs every Friday at 8 pm ET, only on WeTV.

