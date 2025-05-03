"I'd punch him in the throat"— Love After Lockup fans react to Julius’s apology to Alexis

Love After Lockup season 6 aired a brand new episode on Friday. The segment started with the continuation of Alexis coming clean to Alexis about him talking to other women. In the previous episode, the audience saw Alexis go to her car and cry and in episode 7, titled, Don't Hate the Player, she continued her conversation with Julius.

Alexis told Julius she didn't want to share him, and he said it was his "bad," and that he apologized for putting her in that position. Fans online reacted to Julius's apology to Alexis and didn't think it was sincere. One person wrote on X:

"Julius and that half a**ed apology. I’d punch him right in his throat."

Netizens react to Julius and Alexis's conversation (Image via X/@Sweeet_Redddd)

"You know Julius don’t care about her feelings he didn’t even try to hug her and say he sorry," a fan commented.

"Julius if Ashley was a good looking girl you would have slept with her so but up lying only reason you did t do anything to her is because you didn't like her," a tweet read.

Fans of Love After Lockup season 6 commented on their conversation:

"In Julius defense Alexis already over there pouting looking crazy ain't really on him it's on ha cuz girl you know exactly what you signed up for ain't no used to wallowing now lips was so chapped," a person wrote.

"This nonchalant attitude Julius has is not cute at all," a fan commented.

"I don’t like how Julius answered that question. So is he talking to a man then? I’m curious now lol," a tweet read.

Fans of Love After Lockup season 6 further said:

"Julius isn’t even smooth. No charisma, no intelligence, no nothing. What do they see in him?" a person wrote.

"This explanation Julius is giving Alexis ain’t sitting right with me," a fan commented.

"I should have told her sooner"— Julius comments on seeing Ashley behind Alexis's back in Love After Lockup season 6 episode 7

During Love After Lockup season 6 episode 7, titled, Don't Hate the Player, Alexis and Julius continued their conversation about the latter's involvement with other women. As the female cast member sat crying in her car, Julius discussed the matter with the cameras and revealed that he felt guilty.

"I feel like I should have told her sooner," Julius said.

As Alexis returned to the scene, she apologized to the male Love After Lockup season 6 star for leaving in the moment, and Julius noted that he understood why she would. She asked him how they were going to deal with the "other b*tches" because Alexis didn't think she should have to share Julius with others.

Julius told her there was a misunderstanding and assured her that he loved her at the end of the day. The Love After Lockup season 6 cast member further said that everything else shouldn't matter, but Alexis said it mattered because it affected her.

Julius said he wasn't romantically involved with the other "lady" and said technically, he didn't cheat on her. Alexis asked if he was seeing her, and the male cast member noted that he was seeing her. The female cast member asked when he had seen the other woman, and Julius revealed that he had met up with Ashley the previous day.

Alexis noted that Julius lied about who he was going to meet, but the latter noted that he needed to tell the other woman that it was over between them. He also revealed that he told Ashley about Alexis.

"I'm just frustrated that I'm dealing with something that was like, my biggest fear," Alexis said in a confessional.

Fans online reacted to the Love After Lockup season 6 couple's conversation online and didn't think Julius was being sincere with his apology.

Episode 7 of Love After Lockup season 6 can be streamed on WeTV.

