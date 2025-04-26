“Girl get a grip”—Love After Lockup fans react to Julius walking away from Ashley

The latest episode of Love After Lockup was released on April 25, 2025. It started where the previous episode left off, with Julius walking away from Ashley. He had gone to meet Ashley because he had developed feelings for her.

In the previous episode, Julius shared in a confessional that he had left because he didn't think Ashley looked like the pictures she sent him. He told her that she was going too fast for their first meeting and that he already had a girlfriend, Alexis. Ashley reminded him of the texts he sent her that proved that their feelings were mutual.

In the latest episode, Ashley teared up over Julius leaving. She mentioned the tattoo she had gotten for Julius even before she met him and noted that it was because he reciprocated her feelings. She then said in a confessional that she was going to "blast" Julius, threatening to tell his girlfriend about whatever went down between them.

Fans of Love After Lockup shared their thoughts regarding this situation on X and Ashley's reaction to it.

"Ashley crying over this kid like a dummy her first time even meeting him too damn desperate and needy.... girl get a grip," a fan said.

"Poor Ashley delusional **s! Julius was never the one for you! Now you got that stupid tattoo!" said another.

"Ashley I know you’re not snot nose crying about a child lol he literally 6 yrs younger than you," added a third.

"Poor Ashley delusional **s! She catfish Julius. He stop being attracted to her the minute he saw her. They need to stop and get her off my screen," commented one.

Some fans of Love After Lockup commented on Ashley wanting to tell Julius' girlfriend Alexis about his actions.

"Orange Julius, you did it to yourself, if she finds out about Ashley, that’s on you. Because I have a feeling that Ashley’s not gonna go away quietly," an X user wrote.

"It's about to go down when Ashley exposes Julius!!" another user wrote.

"Ashley dusty ass wanna be petty now that she hurt. baby guuuurrrllll....YOU catfished that man like hell, got a tattoo of that man's name AND NEVER MET, bought stuff on YOUR bday for HIM.... Girl if you don't take your delulu foo foo **s TF on!!" commented one.

"Ashley telling Julius that she's about to put him on blast," wrote another.

What Ashley and Julius had to say about their separation on Love After Lockup?

An emotional Ashley told the Love After Lockup cameras that Julius was lying about everything. She added that he was leaving her and that he had a girlfriend, and that she wanted some alcohol. Meanwhile, Julius said in a confessional:

"She got the wrong idea, so I had to lay it on the floor."

Ashley told the cameras that it was the most embarrassing thing that had ever happened to her. Julius admitted that they had chemistry and that she even got his name tattooed on her, but he said she misconstrued the whole situation. He added that she was acting like they were in a relationship, but they weren't.

Julius said he was choosing Ashley over Alexis because she was by his side when he was in prison and always supported him. Ashley, meanwhile, cried in bed and said that she hated him.

New episodes of Love After Lockup come out on Fridays at 8 pm ET on WE Tv.

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More