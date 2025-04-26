"More dumb than Ashley"— Love After Lockup fans react to Alexis questioning Julius about other women

Love After Lockup season 6 aired episode 6 this week on Friday, April 25, 2025. The segment saw Julius break up with one of his girlfriends, Ashley, to be with Alexis, however, not long before the latter started getting suspicious.

As Alexis drove Julius to see his parole officer, she told the cameras she had a feeling the ex-convict was speaking to other women and decided to confront him about the same during date night.

Fans online reacted to Ashley questioning Julius online and were critical of the cast member. One person wrote on X:

"I’m sorry, but Alexis is more dumb than Ashley at this point, cos girl what???"

"oh lord ya, Alexis is DUMBBBBBBBBB too," a fan commented.

"Alexis, stop acting delusional. You heard him on that balcony talking to Ashley," a tweet read.

Fans of Love After Lockup season 6 felt Alexis could do better than Julius:

"Alexis can do better. But also know she’s pregnant with his baby…" a person wrote.

"So instead of leaving she decided to become his second parole officer. Alexis go to hell," a fan commented.

"Alexis, I know you're reading this. I have a question. Did you wake up stupid?" a tweet read.

Fans of Love After Lockup season 6 further said:

"Alexis, you are working , studying to be a nurse you don't have time for this bullsh*tttttt," a person wrote.

"Alexis trying to put 2 and 2 together. Literally and figuratively," a fan commented.

"He's talking to another girl"— Alexis shares her suspicions about Julius in Love After Lockup season 6 episode 6

In Love After Lockup season 6 episode 6, The Halfway Handoff, Alexis drove Julius to see his parole officer to see what his future on the outside looked like. However, on the drive there, Alexis grew wary of her boyfriend's intentions and spoke to the cameras about her "gut" feeling on the matter.

When a crew member asked her what her suspicions were, Alexis said:

"That he's talking to another girl."

Julius, who had broken up with Ashley in the same episode, was getting messages from her and told the cameras she had put him on "blast" and wasn't sure what she planned on doing. The Love After Lockup season 6 male cast member noted that Alexis was already suspicious, and he knew what happened whenever she was suspicious.

As Julius went in to meet his parole officer, Alexis told the cameras she was irritated because she knew something was going on that she didn't sign up for.

"I know it's another b*tch," she added.

After the male Love After Lockup season 6 participant returned, he told Alexis that he was told to stay out of trouble. Alexis asked if they spoke about her and Julius said, "No." He also said he was allowed to stay the night wherever he pleased, and Alexis further chimed in on her doubts in a confessional.

She said she doubted their relationship and wanted to confront him about the same during their date. Alexis added she needed to get it off her chest, confront him and find out the truth.

Julius commented on Alexis's behavior in a confessional and said that since the morning, she had been giving him "weird vibes," and he knew he was wrong. However, he noted that things were over between him and Ashley. The production team asked him if he was going to talk to any other girls, and he said if women were going to slide into his DMs, they would get "curved" because he had a girlfriend.

While playing Connect-4, Julius asked Ashley how she was feeling and the latter questioned if there were other people he was talking to. Julius asked her what she meant and the female Love After Lockup season 6 star if there was anyone else in his life apart from her. She told him to be honest and Julius told her he had "f*cked up" and said there had been someone else.

Alexis was upset by the revelation and said she needed a moment as she walked out of the cafe and cried in her car.

Fans online reacted to the segment and were critical of Alexis not knowing about Julius's other relationships before the confrontation.

Fans can stream Love After Lockup season 6 episode 6 on WeTV.

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More