"I was paranoid"—Love After Lockup's Will shares concern over Courtnee’s sobriety after their wedding

Love After Lockup season 6 episode 8 aired on Friday, May 9, 2025, on WeTV. In this episode, Will expressed growing concern over his new wife, Courtnee’s sobriety, after their wedding. Although he acknowledged that her past addiction was to meth, not alcohol, her behavior following the wedding raised suspicion. Will said:

Ad

"I was a little worried this morning about, uh, yeah, I was just, I don't know, I was paranoid."

He also questioned her tone during their phone call the night before and considered the possibility that Courtnee might be "using drugs." Read on to know the details of what happened in episode 8.

Will suspects a relapse following the post-wedding conversation on Love After Lockup

Will questions Courtnee's behavior after their wedding

Ad

Trending

Ad

In Love After Lockup season 6 episode 8, Will described how quickly events unfolded on their wedding day and how his concerns began after he dropped Courtnee off at her halfway house. He said:

"Everything was just happening so quickly yesterday. We got married and then I drove Courtnee back to her halfway house."

The shift in her voice on the phone the night before led him to believe something was off, describing her tone as "different" from what he was familiar with. He further explained his line of thinking based on her past drug use.

Ad

"As far as I understand it, Courtnee doesn't have a problem with drinking, but she did have a drug problem with meth. So if this turns into a thing where she fell off the wagon and smoked dope or something like that, then what does that even mean for us?"

Despite wanting to enjoy their first full day as newlyweds, he admitted the concern stayed with him.

Ad

Courtnee responds to Will's doubts

Ad

The following morning, Will voiced his suspicions to Courtnee. When he told her he was paranoid, she asked why. Will responded, saying that she was "acting kind of funny" the previous night and "sounded different" during their phone conversation. Courtnee interrupted, questioning his hesitation, asking why he hadn't said anything sooner. She added:

"If something's not sounding right, you need to check in with me, make sure I'm good. I mean, I would do the same if it was you...We just got married and you don't trust me already?"

Ad

She then reacted during a confessional on Love After Lockup, stating:

"I didn't expect to be questioned by my husband about the possibility of relapsing the day after our wedding."

Trust issues surface in early marriage

Ad

The Love After Lockup star addressed the emotional impact of Will's suspicions, referencing her past relationship.

"I just spent the last four years in a really **** abusive relationship. Like, that is really triggering for me," she told him.

She pushed back on the nature of his comments, saying that relationships shouldn't start with an "accusatory" tone. Will tried to explain his hesitation, mentioning that he didn't want to sound "accusatory."

Ad

Courtnee urged him to be more direct in the future in order to avoid any doubts. She then told him to trust her more. Despite his concerns, Will acknowledged her point when she reminded him of her consistent presence, replying that she's "right." In his Love After Lockup confessional, Will summarized the situation:

"Regardless of her really odd behavior, I am willing to believe her. But if Courtnee is still using drugs, our relationship could be dead in the water."

Ad

New episodes of Love After Lockup season 6 air Fridays on WeTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More