"NOOOOOO WAY"— Love After Lockup fans react to Alexis's shocking pregnancy and Julius being with other women

Love After Lockup season 6 aired a brand new episode this week on Friday, May 9, 2025. The episode saw Julius and Alexis move past their initial hiccup of the male cast member's infidelity as they started their lives together. However, not long after Julius's release, Alexis discovered she was pregnant.

She spoke to her friend, Maya, about it and decided to tell him. However, the cast member wasn't picking up Alexis's call, so she tracked him using an AirTag and decided to go to where he was.

Fans reacted to the whole situation online and were shocked to find Julius in a car with other women while Alexis was pregnant. One person wrote on X:

"The man has girls in ALEXIS’S car???? Ain’t NOOOOOO WAY."

"Oh Lawd. Alexis finds out she’s pregnant. And Julius is out with a bunch of girls," a fan commented.

"Alexis you stuck in the house while Julius out and about enjoying his day in YOUR CAR??!!??" a tweet read.

Fans of Love After Lockup season 6 commented on Alexis's pregnancy:

"Julius u a dummy cuz u admitting on national tv u rather get money legally cuz u a lil ass boy in the mind & Alexis u need to have some self worth & love bcuz u rly tolerating this bs? BEAT TF outta his a**! Delivery jobs pay very well foh," a person wrote.

"Alexis and Julius’ relationship in a nutshell. She’ll spend her pregnancy, their whole relationship tracking him down," a fan commented.

"This is so messed up...Alexis is literally tracking Orange Julius and now she's PREGNANT by him..." a tweet read.

Fans of Love After Lockup season 6 further said:

"Alexis realizes she's going to need to make sacrifices for this baby, but is Julius willing to do the same?" a person wrote.

"Of course they wait til the last 3 minutes to show Alexis catching Julius," a fan commented.

Alexis opens up about being pregnant with Julius's baby in Love After Lockup season 6 episode 8

In Love After Lockup season 6 episode 8, titled, Walk of Shame, Alexis found out she was pregnant with Julius's baby while her friend, Maya, was with her. The cast member was shocked by the discovery and chimed in on the same in a confessional.

The Love After Lockup season 6 star noted that she and Julius having a baby together was "life changing," but she knew she needed to make compromises in life to make it work. Alexis stated that she believed a baby would bring joy to her life as she would have someone who would love her unconditionally and never leave her.

However, she was unsure how to tell him, and Maya suggested Alexis should just call him. However, when Alexis dialed his number, it went to voicemail, which stressed her out because of Julius's past infidelity. She told Mary that there was another girl, but Julius had assured her that he wouldn't do something like that again.

She added that she didn't want to argue with him further. Meanwhile, Maya also commented on the Love After Lockup season 6 couple's situation online and said that she was excited for Alexis. However, she was a little worried because of what her friend had told her.

Maya noted that while she didn't know Julius, the instances that Alexis told her about were red flags for her. Maya told Alexis that she understood that she didn't want to lose Julius, but reminded her that the Love After Lockup season 6 cast member didn't want to lose herself either.

The two decided to see where Julius was and tracked his location. However, when they got to him, Julius was in Alexis's car with other women.

Fans of the WeTV show commented on Alexis's pregnancy and Julius's behavior towards her online and were shocked by it.

Tune in next week on Friday, May 16, 2025, to watch what happens next with Alexis and Julius on Love After Lockup season 6.

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More