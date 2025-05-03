"Still gonna forgive him" — Love After Lockup star Alexis reacts after Julius admits to meeting Ashley

Love After Lockup returned with a new episode on Friday, May 2, 2025, continuing season 6’s focus on couples navigating life after prison. The reality series follows former inmates and their partners as they try to build relationships in the outside world. Episode 7 explored tensions between Alexis and Julius, as well as growing mistrust in other couples.

The episode picked up from last week’s reveal that Julius might have been dishonest about his interactions with Ashley. Alexis confronted him after learning about his meeting with her.

Julius initially claimed it was a misunderstanding, but eventually admitted that he lied about seeing Ashley, saying he told Alexis he had met his friend Tyler instead. In a confessional, Alexis revealed her disappointment,

"I am still gonna forgive him and but I'm so gonna be on him now. It does kinda like make me worry," she shared.

Meanwhile, other storylines in the episode included Joey and Michael continuing to struggle with trust, and Damodrick checking in on his ex Jawalia despite previous conflict with Quiana.

Alexis confronts Julius about his secret meeting with Ashley in Love After Lockup

This episode of Love After Lockup began with Alexis in tears after learning that Julius had met up with Ashley. When she asked for details, Julius claimed it was just a “misunderstanding,” but later confessed to lying.

He had told Alexis that he was meeting a friend named Tyler when he was actually seeing Ashley. This led Alexis to express concern over her ability to trust him going forward.

She told the cameras that it does "make me worry," and added that she planned to be more cautious. Julius apologized, saying, “I do want this relationship to last,” and agreed to share his location with her moving forward.

Despite his apology, Alexis admitted that her “biggest fear” was becoming real. She also said, “I’m still gonna forgive him,” but made it clear she would not overlook anything else.

Later in the episode, Julius tried to assure Alexis that he wanted to be honest from now on. However, the situation caused visible strain between the two. Alexis’s continued unease showed how past dishonesty was affecting the relationship’s foundation.

While they seemed to temporarily resolve the issue, Alexis made it clear that things wouldn’t go back to how they were before.

Damodrick calls ex Jawalia despite warning from his father

As this episode of Love After Lockup continued, Quiana confronted Damodrick about his decision to invite his ex, Jawalia, to a family event. She reminded him that he had previously cheated with Jawalia, which made her uncomfortable.

Although Damodrick insisted that nothing was happening between them now, Quiana felt uneasy. She told the cameras that she doesn't feel right. Damodrick’s father spoke to him privately.

“My dad has been around. One thing is when you have been around is that you know good girls and you know good women, so I definitely take his advice seriously,” Damodrick shared.

He gave Damodrick his late mother’s engagement ring, implying that Quiana could be someone to build a future with. Damodrick appreciated his father's advice in Love After Lockup.

Despite this, Damodrick called Jawalia after the gathering to apologize for the “commotion.” He admitted that Jawalia still had feelings for him and said that if Quiana found out about the call, “she’d be mad.”

The next morning, he and Quiana made up, but she still sensed something was off. She wasn't sure if Damodrick was being "real," with her.

Watch new episodes of Love After Lockup every Saturday on WE tv.

