Love After Lockup season 6 episode 7 recap: Damodrick checks in on his ex while Brian talks to Brooklyn’s family

Love After Lockup aired its latest episode on Friday, May 2, at 8 p.m. ET. Season 6 began on March 21, 2025. The reality show follows former inmates and their partners as they adjust to life after prison.

In the previous episode, Michael started to doubt his relationship with Joey after Joey took his phone. Meanwhile, Brian enjoyed his freedom from the halfway house, but Brooklyn confronted him about a girl’s photo on his tablet.

Episode 7 of Love After Lockup saw Alexis confronting Julius about Ashley. As Joey's doubts about Michael get bigger, Michael opens up about not knowing how to live sober. Quiana shared her displeasure after seeing Damodrick’s ex at his family gathering which prompts Damodrick to check in on Jawalia.

What happened in Love After Lockup season 6 episode 7?

The episode kicked off with Alexis shedding tears after learning about Julius seeing Ashley. Julius claimed it was just a "misunderstanding," but Alexis questioned him further to probe about their situation. He confessed to Alexis about lying to her when he went out to see Ashley, as he claimed to have met his friend, Tyler.

Frustrated by the situation, Alexis claimed in a confessional that her "biggest fear" was coming true. Julius apologized and mentioned that he wanted their relationship to last. Later, Alexis claimed that she couldn't bring herself to trust Julius as he was talking to someone else behind her back. The Love After Lockup star later asked Julius to share his location with her whenever he goes out.

"I am still gonna forgive him and but I'm so gonna be on him now. It does kinda like make me worry," said Alexis in a confessional.

Meanwhile, Joey caught Michael on the phone talking to his friend, Jacob. When Joey tried to learn more about Michael's friend, he refused. In a confessional, Joey mentioned that due to this behavior, he wasn't able to trust Michael "100%." They both went to Michael's mother's place to pick up Michael's car.

They drove back separately, and Michael told the producers that he wasn't able to cope with life being sober. In another Love After Lockup segment, Quiana confronted Damodrick for inviting her ex to their party. While Damodrick was able to convince her that nothing was going on, Quiana revealed that she felt insecure because Damodrick had cheated with Jawalia in the past.

Damodrick's father took him to the side and reminded his son that Quiana had been there for her during his tough times. He also gave Damodrick his mother's engagement ring.

"My dad has been around. One thing is when you have been around is that you know good girls and you know good women, so I definitely take his advice seriously," said Damodrick.

Despite that, when everyone left and Quiana went to sleep, Damodrick called his ex to check up on her. He apologized to Jawalia for the "commotion". Damodrick also admitted that if Quiana found out about him talking to Jawalia, she would get angry, as Jawalia was still in love with him. The next morning, Damodrick and Quiana made up, but Quiana still felt that Damodrick was being "shady".

New episodes of Love After Lockup air on Saturdays at 8 pm ET on WE tv.

