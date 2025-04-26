Love After Lockup season 6 episode 6 recap: Brian gets released while Michael questions his relationship

WE tv's Love After Lockup season 6 premiered on March 21, 2025, with the latest episode airing on Friday, April 25 at 8 pm ET. Love After Lockup is an American reality show that follows the lives of felons who are recently released along with their romantic partners, and how they figure out their lives given their unique circumstances.

In the previous episode, Julius spoiled Ashley's birthday by telling her about his relationship with Alexis. Damodrick and Quiana got into a disagreement, while JK refused to visit Brooke's sons.

Episode 6 of Love After Lockup saw Michael questioning his relationship with Joey. Brian enjoyed his time being out of the halfway house as Brooklyn confronted him about a girl's photo on his tablet.

What happened in Love After Lockup season 6 episode 6?

The latest offering of Love After Lockup season 6 kicked off where it left off as Brooke and JK got into a disagreement. JK was worried about reaching home before his curfew time, as its consequence could take him to prison. Brook, on the other hand, wanted JK to visit her sons. The argument took to the expressway as JK argued to take over driving duties to reach faster.

Previously, Michael got out of prison after a year, and he expressed his desire to focus on spending time with his family. He also recalled his former relationship, where he tried to be monogamous, but he still wanted to experiment with other people.

"I just don't know how long do I have out here, so I want do the things I wanna do in the neat short time that I have out," stated Michael.

As soon as Michael and Joey got into bed of their hotel room, Michael felt uncomfortable. He said in a confessional that he was "struggling" to come to terms with being in a relationship with Joey. Michael further told the producers of Love After Lockup that he wanted to consummate things between them but wasn't "feeling it".

Meanwhile, Brooklyn called up her partner, Brian, as it was his last day to get released from the halfway house. Despite the joy of Brian coming out of prison, Brooklyn was unhappy about finding a random girl's photograph on the back of his tablet. In a confessional, Brian stated that he was charged with aggravated robbery and possession of firearms but was eager to change his life now.

After getting intimate for the first time, Brooklyn brought up the topic of the woman's photograph on the tablet. Brian decided to tear up the photo as he didn't want any more conflict between them.

"I crumpled it up just so it could be done with. Which it probably won't be. Probably three weeks from now, she'll be like, 'Yeah, you had that dumb paper on the back of your tablet,'" said Love After Lockup star Brian.

While all this was going on, Michael went to the welfare and health department. He had taken Joey's phone earlier because he didn't want to be disturbed. Michael didn't pick up Joey's call and made plans with his best friend, Spencer. Michael shared that he was not willing to give up on Spencer under any condition, as they had a history together.

New episodes of Love After Lockup air on Saturdays at 8 pm ET on WE tv.

