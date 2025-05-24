 ⁠"He telling you to abort it"— Love After Lockup fans react to Julius’s reaction to Alexis’s pregnancy 

In Love After Lockup season 6 episode 10, Alexis revealed her pregnancy to Julius. However, the latter was shocked and didn't know what to say. When his girlfriend asked him, he seemed uncomfortable and asked her multiple times if she was sure.

Ad

Many fans online commented on Julius's reaction to Alexis's pregnancy and believed he was implying that she should get an abortion. One person wrote on X,

"Girl he telling you to abort it without actually telling you. Read the room!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Julius saying “abort the mission” …. & Alexis acting slow like she don’t know what tf he talking about," a fan commented.

"If a man give you this reaction when you tell him you’re pregnant, abort the mission," a tweet read.

Many fans of Love After Lockup season 6 criticized Alexis for wanting to have a child with Julius.

Ad

"Alexis….had no business pushing for pregnancy when this man told her to her face he not getting a job and she need to “pick up more hours” after she explained she not able to pay bills. While he living in her house and driving her car. I don’t feel bad," a person wrote.

Ad

"I want to feel sorry for Alexis, but she's pissing me off! All these wonderful plans for her future children, but she took all the wrong turns. This is a premeditated pregnancy that will end up in a single parent home, the very thing you wanted to avoid," a fan commented.

"Alexis is damn near begging this ninja of a child to be with her because she’s pregnant! It’s sad that neither of them came from a two parent household & she wants that for their child. But that baby will be better off with the love she will give them & herself!" a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Love After Lockup season 6 further said:

"Like Alexis this BOY boldly embarrassing you on national tv. He don't care about yall having a baby on the way.... Like they both should've been using protection smh," a person wrote.

"The smartest thing Alexis can do if she decides to keep this child is to move without a forwarding address. Julius wont get a job. Which means he wont be in the system. If he knows where you are. He'll be a drop in and out guy to use you. Thats all," a fan commented.

Ad

"That's crazy"— Julius reacts to Alexis's pregnancy news in Love After Lockup season 6 episode 10

Ad

In Love After Lockup season 6 episode 10, titled, Secret Cell-Mates, Alexis awaited Julius's return so she could talk to him about her big news. However, while speaking to the cameras, the cast member expressed discomfort with the ex-convict spending time around other women and said it was tough to differentiate when he was working.

As the Love After Lockup season 6 male cast member came home, the couple started discussing his work, but Alexis told him she needed to discuss more important things. She showed Julius two pregnancy tests that she had taken, and he asked her what they meant.

Ad

Alexis told him they were pregnant, and Julius asked if she was sure. The cast member said she was and said she took two, to be sure. She also told him that she missed her period.

"That's crazy," Julius responded.

Alexis reacted to the way Julius responded to her news in a confessional and hoped Julius would have been more excited. She added that while she expected him to be nervous, she also expected him to be happy.

Ad

Julius further said, "It is what it is," which annoyed Alexis. She asked him what he meant. The latter shrugged and said he had a lot going on and wondered if they could handle a baby. Alexis told him to speak his mind and asked him what other options they had.

"But, hold on. I don't be saying that," he added.

Fans online reacted to Julius's reaction to Alexis's pregnancy and believed the cast member was implying that his girlfriend should get an abortion.

Ad

Tune in every Friday at 8 pm ET to watch what happens next with Julius and Alexis on Love After Lockup season 6 on WeTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More