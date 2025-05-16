"Weighs on a lot of people" — Top Chef showrunner Doneen reveals hardest part of the competition

Bravo's Top Chef: Destination Canada has aired ten episodes and only seven contestants remain in the running to win the coveted title. The chefs have to isolate themselves during the run of the competition, as the reality show is filmed on the outskirts of Toronto inside Studio 550.

Ad

The showrunner Doneen Arquines spoke to TV Insider on May 13, 2025, and discussed how the isolation was the hardest part of the competition. She added that it was something that took a "lot of getting used to."

"It’s definitely something that takes a lot of getting used to. I think that weighs on a lot of people in the beginning because they are not used to it," Arquines said.

Ad

Trending

Doneen also revealed that while it was hard for some contestants to get used to the isolation, initially, as time went on, they were able to adjust. Some Top Chef cheftestants even found that being away from the distractions at home was beneficial to their quest. However, others struggled with being away, depending on their personal circumstances at home.

Top Chef showrunner Doneen Arquines opens up about production secrets

Ad

In the same interview with TV Insider, Top Chef: Destination Canada showrunner Doneen revealed that the producers gave contestants a support system. Before filming, the Top Chef contestants met with mental health professionals.

The producers also had a casting team on standby 24/7 to assist contestants. Meanwhile, during breaks, the production team tried to keep contestants entertained and comfortable.

Talking about managing all the food that the contestants make during the run of the show, Doneen revealed they found an interesting way to categorize food items. The production team managed leftover food by discarding things that had been out too long. However, they also reduced waste by giving contestants produce that was near its expiry date.

Ad

Ad

Contestants who had apartments were given the option to take the food home. This way, the food didn't go to waste and benefited the team overall.

"What winds up happening if there is produce that is about to go bad or coming to the end of it’s lifespan and won’t make it to the next challenge, the culinary producers will actually give it to the chefs to take home with them," revealed Doneen.

Ad

In the interview, Doneen also noted that many people work behind the scenes to make the show happen and expressed her gratitude towards them. This team includes production staff, the art department, culinary experts, lighting and sound technicians, and more. Many had prior experience, which helped the production run smoothly. According to Doneen, each department played a role in the show's success.

Ad

As she discussed creating the various challenges during Top Chef, Doneen said that the team creates challenges by brainstorming new ideas or putting a fresh spin on previous ones. They consider fan feedback as well by reading tweets and listening to podcasts. Old team members, familiar with the show's format, take charge of the challenge development process.

"For the most part, a lot of our team have been around for several seasons and the biggest thing for us is to come up with challenges not done before," stated Doneen.

Ad

Sometimes, specific ideas come from team members, like the Depanneur challenge, which incorporated French ingredients. Collaborations with hosts like Punkie also influence challenge design. Ultimately, Doneen revealed that the goal was to create engaging, difficult, and entertaining challenges.

The latest episode of Top Chef aired on May 15, 2025, on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More