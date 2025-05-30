Were you as impressed as I was by Shuai’s foraged feast on Top Chef season 22?

Top Chef: Destination Canada aired its twelfth episode, “Foraged in Fire,” on May 29, 2025. The episode asked the Top 5 chefs—Shuai Wang, Massimo Piedimonte, Tristen Epps, César Murillo, and Bailey Sullivan—to cook a dish using ingredients they had to find in the Canadian wilderness.

With help from guest judges Brenda Holder and Tracy Little, the chefs picked things like juniper, yarrow, mustard and dandelion roots, thistle, clover, rosehips, and even thatching ants, which are said to taste like lemon. They then had to cook their dishes outside over an open flame.

Shuai Wang made a dish that impressed the judges: roasted cabbage and rosehip-glazed pork belly with sour cabbage broth, poplar and black spruce oil, and a lovage and thatching ant togarashi. His dish won the challenge, and he also got a $10,000 prize.

Sadly, Massimo Piedimonte was sent home. He was the last Canadian chef left in the competition, so his exit was an emotional moment for everyone.

In my opinion, Shuai’s dish showed that being creative and taking risks can really pay off. Using foraged ingredients like the thatching ants was a bold choice, but it worked because Shuai knew how to make the flavors come together in a smart way.

Shuai’s foraged dish showed risk-taking and creativity in Top Chef

In episode 12 of Top Chef: Destination Canada, Shuai Wang’s dish stood out for its bold flavors and careful planning. The challenge asked the chefs to use wild ingredients like juniper, mustard and dandelion roots, and even thatching ants. Shuai’s choice to include thatching ants, which have a lemon-like taste, was a bold move that surprised the judges.

He combined roasted cabbage with rosehip-glazed pork belly, sour cabbage broth, poplar and black spruce oil, and a lovage and thatching ant togarashi. Brenda Holder said she liked how the flavors in Shuai’s dish worked well together. Tom Colicchio said the dish felt balanced.

In my opinion, Shuai stayed calm and knew what he wanted to make. While some chefs were unsure about using the foraged ingredients, Shuai focused and made a dish that stood out in the episode.

This wasn’t just about adding random items from the forest—it was about making a dish that told a story. Shuai took smart risks and used the ingredients in a creative way. This win was not just luck—it showed his skill, focus, and understanding of flavors.

What Shuai’s win means for the Top Chef finale?

Shuai Wang’s win in episode 12 was more than just another challenge victory. It showed that he’s ready for the Top Chef finale in Milan, Italy. By turning unusual ingredients into a dish that worked well together, Shuai proved he’s a strong contender for the title.

The judges’ feedback reflected this, with Brenda Holder saying she “was really caught up in all of the different flavors that played so nicely with each other.” Tom Colicchio also noted that Shuai’s dish had strong technique and a thoughtful use of foraged elements.

In my opinion, Shuai’s performance in this episode showed his ability to stay calm under pressure and make bold choices. His decision to use thatching ants wasn’t just about being different—it was about understanding how to elevate a dish with something unexpected. It’s the kind of risk that could have easily backfired, but Shuai made it work.

Heading into the finale, Shuai’s win sends a message to the other contestants—Tristen Epps, César Murillo, and Bailey Sullivan—that he’s ready to take on any challenge. His dish in this episode wasn’t just good—it was a reminder of why creativity, confidence, and skill can make all the difference in a competition like Top Chef.

Watch the latest episode of Top Chef currently streaming on Bravo.

