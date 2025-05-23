Who will appear as guests in the Top Chef season 22 finale? Details explored

Top Chef season 22 episode 11 was released on May 22, 2025. The episode was titled Calgary, Yahoo! and featured the Top 6 contestants of the season. These were reduced Top 5, as Lana was sent home. She failed to impress the judges with her performance while cooking Grilled Strip Loin Steak with Pommes Anna, Haskap Berry Condiment and Smoke Haskep Berry Jus.

The Top Chef season 22 finale is set to air in two parts, releasing on June 5 and 12, respectively. Ahead of the main results day, Bravo announced the guests who will appear in the episode that is slated to take place in Milan, Italy.

The finale will feature athletes, such as Elana Meyers Taylor and Oksana Masters, attending as guests. It will also have some celebrity chefs like Andrea Apnea and alumni like Richard Blais, who will weigh in on the dishes.

The guests who will grace the Top Chef season 22 finale

The elimination challenge will be a three-part challenge, and the Olympic athletes to feature on it include Elana Meyers Taylor and Red Gerard. The Paralympic athletes attending will include Oksana Masters and Declan Farmer; these two will assist the four finalists in finding their ingredients.

Besides the original Top Chef judges, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, and host and judge Kristen Kish, the final elimination challenge will be guest judged by two-star Michelin chef Andrea Apnea and Top Chef: World All-Stars alum Ali Ghzawi.

These are the guests and the guest judges who are expected to appear in part one of the finale, which is titled Viva Milano! The Quick Fire challenge of the episode will have the contestants cooking up a risotto.

In part two, titled Finito, the contestants will be tasked with making a four-course meal, and they will be assisted by sous chefs. These sous chefs, according to the reports at Parade, could be the eliminated contestants of the season.

The special guests for this part will be season 12 and 17 alum Gregory Gourdet and season 4 and 8 alum Richard Blais. These two entries will be borrowed from Gordon Ramsay's ongoing cooking show, Next Level Chef, where Blais is currently serving as the judge.

Other judges who will be on the panel for the finale include Carlo Cracco, Clare Smyth, Sarah Cicolini, Tim Flores, Genie Kwon, and Santiago Lastra. It will also include the editor-in-chief of Food & Wine magazine, Hunter Lewis.

What is at stake in the Top Chef season 22 finale?

The winner of this Destination Canada-themed Top Chef season will bag the highest prize money in the show's history of 22 seasons—$250,000. The sponsors for the prize are Saratoga Spring Water, Delta SkyMiles, and Diamond Medallion.

The recognized champion will also get an additional $125,000 in flight credits to spend while they travel on Delta Airlines. Apart from these, they will also get a feature in the Food & Wine magazine and an appearance at the annual Food & Wine Classic, which is scheduled to be held in Aspen, Colorado, from June 20 to 22.

The winner will also land an opportunity to headline their own dinner at the James Beard House in New York and to present at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago.

For more updates on Top Chef season 22, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram account, @bravotopchef.

