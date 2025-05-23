Who was eliminated from Top Chef season 22 episode 11? Details explored

Episode 11 of Top Chef season 22 was released on May 22. It was titled Calgary, Yahoo!, after the Canadian city, in the Destination Canada-themed season. For the Quickfire challenge, the contestants had to feed pancakes to 50 diners in 45 minutes, while in the elimination challenge, they had to make a dish that incorporated both beef and berries.

Bailey, Lana, and Ceasar hit the bottom in the elimination challenge, but Lana's dish lacked in more than one element, so she was sent home. She made a Grilled Strip Loin Steak with Pommes Anna, Haskap Berry Condiment, and Smoke Haskep Berry Jus, which the judges didn't think was up to the mark.

In other news, the Quickfire challenge was won by Shuai, who made Cornmeal Pancake with Scrambled eggs, Lap Cheong, Cheddar Cheese, and a Chili Crisp Avocado Aioli. As a reward, he got an extra half an hour to cook in the elimination challenge.

How was Lana eliminated from Top Chef season 22 episode 11?

For the elimination challenge, the chefs were asked to use berries and beef in their dishes. The competitors chose their proteins and picked the type of berries they wanted to use. Gail, the judge, announced that they would serve their dishes at a famous Calgary restaurant called the Rouge Restaurant the next day.

They were given $250 and 30 minutes to shop at a local Calgary store. Except for Shuai, everyone had two and a half hours to cook their dishes. The former had three because he won the Quickfire challenge.

Besides the regular Top Chef judges, the judging table also consisted of Paul Rogalski, the chef and owner of the Rouge Restaurant, Amber Big Plume, the program manager of Tsuu T'ina Nation, John Jackson, the chef and owner of Charcut, and the guest judges Denia Baltzer and Connie DeSousa.

Lana made a Grilled Strip Loin Steak with Pommes Anna, Haskap Berry Condiment, and Smoke Haskep Berry Jus. After tasting her dish, Connie loved the smoke and the savory elements, while Kristen thought the sage was overpowering. Tom said Lana's meat was overly rested, while Gail stated that the addition of potatoes to her dish felt like an afterthought.

All these elements weighed her dish down when it came to competing against Bailey and Caesar, who were also at the bottom. Eventually, after considering all the dishes, the judges decided to let Lana go.

What happened in the Quickfire challenge on Top Chef season 22 episode 11?

For the Quickfire challenge, the Top Chef contestants gathered at the Calgary Olympic Plaza, where the guest judge Connie shared how chuckwagon races started and how they included pancake breakfasts.

Kristen announced that they would serve pancakes to 50 diners within 45 minutes. Tom explained that the chefs would have to give their own spin to their pancakes, and that couldn't just be the use of a syrup. Gail revealed that these needed to be handheld pancakes, made without any utensils.

The chefs struggled with the temperature, the usage of their griddles, and the perfect amount of oil they needed. They also needed to figure out how they would make so many of them in one go. The challenge was basically about showing finesse under pressure.

Flavors in Shuai's Cornmeal Pancake with Scrambled Eggs, Lap Cheong, Cheddar Cheese, and a Chili Crisp Avocado Aioli were praised by the judges, so he bagged the win. Bailey and Tristen also secured the top spots.

For more updates on Top Chef season 22, fans of the show could follow the show's official Instagram page, @bravotopchef.

