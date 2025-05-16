Who went home on Top Chef season 22 episode 10? Details explored

Top Chef season 22 aired its episode 10 on May 15, 2025, as the remaining chefs competed in different challenges in order to survive. Only seven chefs remained in the competition, as they hoped to get their hands on the winning prize of $250,000, a feature in Food & Wine magazine, and an appearance at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado.

The remaining contestants on Top Chef season 22 were Tristen Epps, Lana Lagomarsini, Vinny Loseto, Massimo Piedimonte, Bailey Sullivan, and Shuai Wang, with Cesar Murillo re-joining the cast after winning Last Chance Kitchen. Cesar was previously eliminated in Top Chef but got a chance to come back after defeating Chef Katianna Hong.

During the episode, the first task was the Quickfire Challenge, which was won by Chef Cesar. Meanwhile, in the Elimination Challenge, Shuai won with a winter vegetarian dish. Then, among the other unsafe contestants, it was Vinny who was eliminated by the judges as he couldn't garnish all of his dumplings with his radish flowers.

What happened on Top Chef season 22 episode 10?

The Top Chef episode kicked off with the remaining cheftestants talking about telling a story through their food. Vinny had concerns about his own dishes, as he felt he was lacking in that department. Tristen suggested that Vinny should rethink about ideas and should never stop telling a story. Tristen further said that he couldn't make food if it wasn't for the narrative he could share with the world.

Although almost all the chefs agreed with the sentiment, Massimo disagreed, saying,

"I don't cook with a narrative. I cook with the ingredients in front of me and how I would want to eat it."

Punkie Johnson, a comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member, served as the guest judge for the Quickfire Challenge. In this challenge, contestants were tasked with creating dishes using bodega food items labeled in French. They had to work with the limited ingredients found in Punkie's apartment.

As aforementioned, Chef Cesar, a returning contestant, emerged as the winner, with his dish consisting of cheddar and goat cheese popcorn grits, accompanied by apples, bacon, and a celery garnish. For his creativity and culinary skills, Chef Cesar was awarded $10,000.

Next, the Top Chef contestants had to compete in the Elimination Challenge. The challenge required chefs to create dishes using ingredients from a Montreal rooftop greenhouse project, with each chef assigned a specific season. Cesar, the Quickfire winner, got to choose his season first and selected summer, which then became unavailable to the others.

The remaining chefs were assigned the remaining seasons; Shuai and Mossimo worked with winter ingredients, Bailey and Lana with fall, and Vinny and Tristen worked with spring as their theme. Shuai was able to win the challenge with a winter-inspired vegetarian hot-pot dish featuring squash, sweet potato dumplings, fried enoki mushrooms, and mushroom dashi.

Mossimo and Bailey also performed well and were able to save themselves. However, Vinny was eliminated after presenting a spring dish of lamb dumplings with morel mushroom consommé, enoki mushrooms, and English peas. Vinny's dish faced two issues: he didn't have time to finish garnishing all his dumplings, and the judges felt that his consommé overpowered the other flavors in the dish.

Top Chef airs Thursday nights at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

