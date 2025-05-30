Who went home in Top Chef season 22 episode 12? Details explored

Top Chef: Destination Canada aired its latest episode, titled "Foraged in Fire," on May 29, 2025. The episode saw the final five chefs—Massimo Piedimonte, Tristen Epps, César Murillo, Bailey Sullivan, and Shuai Wang—compete one last time in Calgary before the finale in Milan, Italy.

The episode ended with an elimination of Massimo Piedimonte, the last remaining Canadian chef, was told to pack his knives and go. Massimo, a chef from Montreal, was excited about the chance to cook in Italy because of his Italian roots. His elimination was emotional for both the judges and the other chefs. Host Kristen Kish said, “It hurt for me to say it.”

The Elimination Challenge took the place of the usual Quickfire. The chefs had to search for ingredients in the Canadian wilderness, helped by Cree Knowledge Keeper Brenda Holder and Master Forager Tracy Little. After that, they cooked their dishes over an open flame.

Shuai Wang won the challenge with a dish that impressed the judges, while Massimo and Bailey were in the bottom. Although the judges appreciated Massimo’s focus on mustard in his dish, his bannock received mixed feedback, ultimately leading to his elimination.

Massimo’s elimination and the judges’ feedback on Top Chef

The elimination of Massimo Piedimonte in episode 12 left the remaining chefs emotional, as he was the last Canadian chef in the competition and had been eager to cook in Milan, Italy. Massimo’s dish featured grilled trout paired with a bannock cracker. Tom Colicchio praised his approach, saying,

“I like what Massimo did here because he took one ingredient, mustard, and really focused on that,” he said.

However, the judges had mixed opinions about his bannock. Gail Simmons noted that it was too herbal and floral, and the flavors felt disconnected from the trout. Massimo reflected on the feedback and admitted, “Oof, that hurt,” as he packed his knives and exited the competition. Kristen Kish, who was trying to hold back tears, told him, “It hurt for me to say it.”

Despite the high praise for his technique and use of mustard, the bannock ultimately cost him the chance to compete in the finale. With Massimo’s exit, the remaining contestants—Tristen Epps, César Murillo, Bailey Sullivan, and Shuai Wang—will head to Milan for the final episodes of Top Chef season 22.

The Foraging Challenge: A Test of Resourcefulness in Top Chef

In episode 12 of Top Chef, the chefs faced a unique challenge that tested their ability to adapt and create with limited resources. There was no Quickfire Challenge this week, and instead, the contestants were guided into the Canadian wilderness by guest judges Brenda Holder and Tracy Little.

They helped the chefs identify and forage ingredients like juniper, yarrow, mustard and dandelion roots, thistle, clover, rosehips, and thatching ants. The chefs then returned to Calgary to shop for additional items before preparing their meals outdoors over an open flame.

The time limit was 2.5 hours, except for Massimo, who was granted three hours for winning the previous Elimination Challenge.

Shuai Wang’s dish stood out among the judges. He prepared roasted cabbage with rosehip-glazed pork belly, sour cabbage broth, a poplar and black spruce oil, and a lovage and thatching ant togarashi.

“I was really caught up in all of the different flavors that played so nicely with each other,” Brenda Holder commented.

Shuai’s win also came with a $10,000 prize, as there was no Quickfire this week. The judges praised the creative use of foraged ingredients and the thoughtful execution, highlighting the importance of adaptability in cooking under unconventional conditions.

Top Chef episodes are available to stream on Bravo.

