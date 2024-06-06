What happened between Baddies Caribbean stars Tommie Lee and Natalie Nunn? Entire controversy, explained

The June 2 episode of Baddies Caribbean features heaps of drama. Key moments that showed a fight between Natalie Nunn and Tommie Lee, which brought forth years of pent-up anger.

Things went down between the two earlier last year, when Lee had a tiff with Nunn's collab partner and friend Chris Brown, for misbehaving with Brown's son, Aeko. While Nunn's team explained the event, Lee denied the allegations and said Nunn's team was trying to paint her in a bad light before their arena fight.

Things never settled between the two ever since, and the stars kept getting into other smaller fights.

What happened between Natalie Nunn and Tommie Lee on Baddies Caribbean?

Fans of Baddies Caribbean started raising questions about the origin of the feud between Natalie and Tommie, after a video of them getting into a brawl behind the scenes surfaced ahead of their fight on Floyd Mayweather's undercard in London's O2 Arena.

The video, posted by The Neighborhood Talk, saw Lee sneaking up on Nunn who was quietly enjoying her meal. She suddenly smacked the latter on the head, which later escalated to Lee pulling off Nunn's wig. As the two got into a full-blown fight, people around them tried to stop them by pulling them apart.

While some fans of Baddies Caribbean called it a stunt to hype their upcoming arena fight, others believed in it and tried to find reasons for their hatred for each other. While there is no official explanation as to what went down between the two, one theory that makes sense to many is Lee's tiff with Chris Brown.

Before their big viral fight, Tommie and Natalie both had visited Chris Brown's London show, and they both had access to the backstage. What transpired there after the show ended was Lee's misbehavior around Chris Brown's son, alleged by Mayham, who is Natalie's co-star from Baddies South.

In a clip posted by The Neighborhood Talk, Mayham said that when an intoxicated Lee saw Brown's son Aeko, she loudly exclaimed how cute the baby was. Her comments made Brown's team pick Aeko up to haul him to another room. Seeing him go, Lee allegedly tried breaking the door down to catch a glimpse of the child. She said that Brown and his team were really bothered by such behavior and were mad at the entire team.

After these allegations, Lee took to Instagram to clear things out and speak in her defense. She said Mayham was lying and that she didn't even know there was a child backstage.

She said,

"Imagine me, for a baby that ain't even mine, to knock a door down. Is you f*cking serious? Please, so that's what they came up with?"

She said that Natalie and her companions aka Mayham, were trying to paint her in a bad light before the fight, and that was the reason for them to be spreading such lies. She then went on Instagram to explain in great detail what went down backstage. She said it wasn't herself, but Aeko's mother Ammika had "knocked" on the door to see Aeko.

Things have been sour between Lee and Nunn ever since on Baddies Caribbean. Some fans claim that the beef is fake and they were doing it to promote their fights in the ring, others see the Chris Brown fight as the only explanation.

Episodes of Baddies Caribbean season 5 can be streamed on The Zeus Network.