What happened to Caleb on The 6000 lb Diaries with Dr. Now? Weight loss journey explored

The 6000 lb Diaries With Dr. Now season 1 episode 6 premiered on Lifetime on June 16, 2025. The episode followed Caleb’s journey as he began at 800 pounds, doing his best to reclaim a normal life.

Near the end of the episode, after Caleb’s successful weight-loss surgery, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan shared that they would let him recover for three to five days before sending him home to California.

The doctor said that after reaching home, Caleb would be put on a liquid-only diet for a month, which would allow him to lose another 40 to 50 pounds. The doctor further clarified that after this, Caleb would be able to lose 20 to 25 pounds a month until he weighed around 200 to 250 pounds.

Dr. Nowzaradan seemed to be impressed by Caleb's inspirational weight loss journey and shared that he was proud of him for working hard.

"[Caleb's] been doing really good and I am very proud of him for working as hard as he has been. Even though he started at really high weight. If he keeps it up, it's not going to take him long to get to his goal weight," the doctor said in his confessional.

The 6000 lb Diaries With Dr. Now star Caleb's weight loss journey explored

The 6000 lb Diaries With Dr. Now episode 6 featured 20-year-old Caleb, who was struggling with his weight, which had crossed 800 pounds. He longed to live a normal life, finish his studies, and support his family.

When Caleb decided to change his life by starting his weight loss journey, he was over the weight barrier on the weighing scale, which couldn't read his weight. However, after four months of consistent hard work, he was proudly able to weigh himself. The scale read 618 lb, which was a huge milestone in his journey. It meant he had lost 186 lbs.

The 6000 lb Diaries With Dr. Now star seemed happy and excited with his progress as he was only a few pounds away from his target weight to get weight loss surgery.

"Hey, I'm ecstatic, really. Woo, consistency. Man, that's one thing my dad always used to tell me, man. You just need to be consistent. And we've been consistent. And we here now. Woo! I feel better. Clothes are fitting better. It feels good to just be close to the goal you set," he shared.

A week later, Caleb shared that he was getting control over his fast food consumption. Moreover, he started to help his mom around the house with some of the chores he was previously unable to do, like cleaning and picking up his sister from school.

During a video conversation with Dr. Nowzaradan, Caleb revealed that he was 568 pounds and was feeling "10 times better" than before. He noted that losing this weight helped him become more mobile and get out more.

The 6000 lb Diaries With Dr. Now star stated that he was losing around 25 pounds each month. Considering the progress, Dr. Now told Caleb that in about two or three months, he would reach around 400lbs, to which Caleb replied that he hoped it would take less time than that.

"I've been doing my therapy goals. I have a new personal goal. I want to get my CDL license and drive trucks for my dad's company that he had left to me and my sister. So I want to do that soon," Caleb shared with Dr. Now.

By the six-month mark in his weight loss journey, Caleb was able to return to college. As a new semester began, he shared that he had opted for a hybrid format, with both in-person and online classes.

"To me, I didn't think I'd be doing it this soon. But everything's been going well with my diet and my weight loss. So I'm finally able to go on campus. And I feel like it is a huge step for me. And I'm glad I'm able to take it this soon," the 6000 lb Diaries With Dr. Now star concluded.

The 6000 lb Diaries With Dr. Now season 1 episodes premiere every Monday on Lifetime.

