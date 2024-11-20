What happened between Emily and Santiago in Love is Blind Argentina finale? Details explored

Love is Blind Argentina released its two final episodes on November 20. These were the most anticipated because they would see the couples in the last phase of the experiment, where they would walk down the aisle and answer the big question.

Santiago and Emily were among the couples who got to know each other from the pods and journeyed to make it to the altar in the finale episode 10. Other couples who made it to the aisle were Ezequiel and Julieta, José Luis and Florencia, and Mauricio and Maria Emilia. Among these, all three except Mauricio and Maria Emilia tied the knot.

Before walking down the aisle, Santiago and Emily expelled all their doubts when they sat down at a restaurant. They reassured each other of their love and then got into their wedding outfits to say "I do" at the Love is Blind altar.

Trending

What went down between Santiago and Emily in Love is Blind Argentina finale?

Santiago and Emily went to a rooftop restaurant for their last date on Love is Blind Argentina. Santiago said in a confessional that it was an important meeting because he found it very moving.

Emily came to another confessional and said that before the date they got into a disagreement that turned into an argument which left her feeling hurt. So she was going to use this "crucial" moment to talk things through and clear her doubts.

Santiago told her he was feeling a lot of different emotions and took to a confessional to say that he had been feeling distanced from Emily over the last few hours following their fight. Then when Emily asked him if he thought they were compatible, Santiago replied:

"I think we may not be compatible in the way we express what we don't like".

Santiago recalled in the confessionals that the hardest part of living with Emily was the few differences of opinions that turned into arguments. He told Emily that they communicated differently. He also said that when he argues, he could be blunt.

Emily admitted that he had a "short fuse" and didn't hold back so they needed to work on their relationship. Santiago agreed to it and said that he needed to work on how he handled his anger.

Emily and Santiago tied the knot in Love is Blind Argentina finale

Before walking down the aisle, the duo tried on their wedding outfits in their near and dear ones' presence. Here, one of Emily's friends said that she wasn't ready to hear "no" from Santiago, and if that were to happen, she would be hurt.

Santiago's friends, on the other hand, doubted his decision because they thought he hadn't known Emily long enough to decide if he wanted to be her partner for life. They urged him to be really sure of his decision.

Then when Emily walked down the aisle, Santiago's eyes filled with tears. Emily was asked first, by the lady officiator, if she agreed to marry Santiago and she said yes. She further continued:

"Our love began when you dreamed about me, before ever meeting me...I hope that the love we created in this experiment continues on forever."

Next, when Santiago was asked the same question, he lingered for a second before saying "I do". He then said he carried his fears into the experiment too, however, when he stepped into Emily's pod, all his fears went away. The couple exchanged rings after which the officiator pronounced them husband and wife.

The Love is Blind Argentina reunion will be out on Netflix on November 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback