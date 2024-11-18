What happened between Joey and Magda in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 12? Details explored

The new episode of the seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days premiered on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 8 pm ET on TLC. The latest season introduces eight fresh couples who meet in person for the first time to determine if their online connections can translate to real-life relationships.

As seen previously on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, Joey and Magda were those couples, seeking to get together. As Magda booked the plane ticket for Joey to travel to her hometown, Poland, their relationship hit a roadblock when they argued about getting intimate.

Joey felt physical intimacy was important to get to know her future partner, while Magda wanted to wait a while as they got to know each other better. In episode 12 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, Joey scared Magda and the production crew after he stopped picking up their calls just before his scheduled fight. Did Joey make it in time to catch his flight and meet the love of his life in Poland?

Joey overslept before his flight to meet Magda on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

Joey's trip to Poland to meet his fiancée Magda got off to a chaotic start. The production team tried to alert him, but Joey didn't pick up his phone. After a while, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days star finally came out, and the team notified him that they had to leave for the airport within 20 minutes, but Joey was still unpacked and disorganized. He rushed to gather his belongings, feeling stressed and overwhelmed.

In a confessional on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, Joey admitted that he was prone to distractions and was worried about missing his flight. He had been looking forward to this trip for months, and Magda had made elaborate arrangements, including finding a babysitter for her dog.

Joey felt pressured to make the trip successful, as they planned to discuss serious topics like marriage, kids, and visas.

"Ever since I met Magda five months ago, we've dreamt of this day together. She's made all these arrangements. She got the dog a babysitter, who, if I don't make this fire, she's gonna be really pissed," confessed Joey.

During a phone call with Magda, Joey explained that he had overslept and apologized for not answering her calls earlier. Magda expressed concern that Joey wasn't taking their meeting seriously, but Joey reassured her that he was committed to their relationship.

However, Joey was anxious about their trip, particularly since Magda had mentioned that she didn't want to get physical during his visit, which made him question their compatibility on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days.

As Joey rushed to the airport, he realized he might have left his passport behind and asked the driver to turn around. Despite the chaos, Joey eventually made it to the plane, albeit flustered and stressed. The pressure of their impending meeting and the importance of their discussions weighed heavily on his mind.

Magda eagerly awaited Joey's arrival at the airport in Poland, and when she finally spotted him, she rushed into his arms, embracing him tightly. Joey was taken aback by her beauty, and Magda couldn't help but notice how handsome he looked. She was also impressed by his fragrance, despite his 15-hour journey.

As they reunited, Magda expressed her joy and relief, feeling complete now that Joey was by her side. Joey apologized for causing her stress, but Magda made it clear that his tardiness had been a significant concern. Joey reassured her that the wait was worth it and promised to make the most of their time together.

In a confessional, Magda revealed her lingering doubts about Joey's commitment to their relationship. She wanted to trust him, but his lack of punctuality had raised concerns. Joey, however, was confident in his feelings, stating that he wouldn't have traveled to Poland if he wasn't serious about their relationship.

"I'm so happy to finally be with you. But I'm worried if he's taking this trip this serious, like me," said Magda.

As they began their journey together on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, Magda made it clear that she expected Joey to prove his love and dedication to her. Joey reciprocated her sentiments, and the couple shared a hopeful moment, with Joey expressing optimism about their future together. Despite some initial reservations, they both seemed eager to make the most of their time in Poland and strengthen their bond.

Watch the journey of Joey and Magda unfold on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days as new episodes air on Sundays on TLC.

