What happened between Kate and Ashton on Below Deck? Entire controversy, explained

Below Deck, the hit Bravo series, has seen several controversies, dramatic fallouts, and explosive arguments between crew members over the years. In season 7, two co-stars whose conversation got heated include chief stew Kate Chastain and bosun Ashton Pienaar.

Kate and Ashton had a complicated relationship and they never saw eye to eye, but their fellow cast members felt like there was romantic tension between them.

On the January 20, 2020 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ashton shared that when he and Kate first kissed it was also reciprocated by her, but when she "shut it down" the second time, Ashton left her alone.

The chances of a potential boatmance between the Below Deck costars decreased after Ashton punched the van window. The season 7 bosun was drunk and got offended by Kate's question regarding his mom, and Kevin quickly intervened in the scene, controling Ashton.

When Kate confronted Ashton, he was still under influence and told her that no one likes her. Kate was disappointed and offended by the bosun's behavior.

After the episode aired, Ashton told Bravo on January 8, 2020, that he was ashamed and embarrassed about his behavior in the van. He also shared that the friendship he had with Kate from season 6 was now over after things got heated between them.

Ashton decided to focus on his mental and physical health as he regretted drinking too much on the aforementioned night. On the season 7 reunion, the Below Deck star apologized to Kate for his actions as well.

Kate and Ashton's relationship on Below Deck

Addressing the incident, Ashton Pienaar explained he regretted drinking to an extent he was unable to handle himself. He explained how he was already focusing on the pathway to quit "binge drinking" and adopt a healthier lifestyle before season 7 was aired. Ashton said:

"If I could do it, you know, do a redo kind of thing, then I’d probably make sure personally that I don’t let myself get that drunk. It’s probably my biggest regret from the season that I allowed myself to get to that level."

The Below Deck chief stew, on the other hand, made it clear she wanted no relationship with Ashton as in her eyes, they weren't friends anymore. Ashton explained he respected her decision and didn't hold any grudge against her.

During his appearance on Below Deck season 7 reunion Part 2 which aired on February 17, 2020, Ashton apologized to Kate face to face.

Ashton got emotional talking about the incident and how he reflected on the entire situation while taking responsibility for his actions. In a teary-eyed confession, Ashton explained he was not "proud of the person" he saw on the show. Ashton apologized, saying:

"I was completely drunk, I was out of my mind, I'm sorry for that. I'm making serious changes in my life because I'm not proud of the person I saw on camera that night. And I am extremely sorry. I have amazing relationships with all the women in my life."

He further stated that he learned a lot from the incident and was willing to put in the work to become a better person:

"What hurts me the most is I know I'm not that person. I know my behavior showed that, and I know that I need to take responsibility for that. Whatever the lesson is in this that I have to learn, I am learning. I know what I need to change, and I will be better for it."

To see what Ashton and Kate are up to, follow their official Instagram accounts.