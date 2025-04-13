Ramy Youssef made his Saturday Night Live debut as the host of season 49 episode 15. He left a notable impression with his performances and sketches, and drew attention for addressing the Gaza conflict during his monologue.

Ad

A celebrated actor and stand-up comedian, Ramy has built an impressive career and net worth through his appearances on popular movies and shows like Poor Things, Mr. Robot, Why Him? in 2016, and Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot. According to Celebrity Networth, Ramy Youssef's net worth is an estimated $2 million in 2025.

In addition to his work as an actor, Ramy has also made a name for himself as a writer, receiving credit for his writing on the TV series Ramy.

Ad

Trending

Who is SNL star Ramy Youssef?

Ad

Ramy Youssef was born on March 26, 1991, in Queens, New York City, and was raised in Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Egyptian American attended Rutherford High School and initially went to pursue political science and economics at Rutgers University – Newark. However, he later shifted his attention and focus to acting and got himself enrolled at the William Esper Studio."

Ramy made his acting debut in 2012, playing the role of Kevin Costner on the Nick at Nite sitcom See Dad Run. The show, which ran for over three seasons, followed David Hobbs, an actor known for playing a dad on TV, as he faced various challenges and adjusted to his new role as a stay-at-home father.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ramy’s character, Kevin, a former production assistant on David’s show, assisted him around the house and helped care for his kids."

Ad

In 2017, the SNL host became part of Mr. Robot season 3. He played the character of Samar Swailem, a security analyst at E-Corp who worked alongside Rami Malek's Elliot Alderson.

The same year, he made his network television debut, appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote Mr. Robot.

Ramy further expanded his presence in the comedy world with the release of two HBO comedy specials: Ramy Youssef: Feelings in 2019 and Ramy Youssef: More Feelings, which premiered on March 23, 2024.

Ad

The first special mostly revolved around his personal stories, while the More Feelings talked about his "unique reflections on a divided world.

After getting recognized for his role in Mr. Robot, Ramy soon flew into stardom with his appearance in 2019's Hulu series, Ramy.

In addition to starring in the show, he also contributed as a writer, director, and executive producer. He even won a Golden Globe in the Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy category in 2020.

Ad

Ramy Youssef's SNL appearance explored

Ad

On March 30, 2024, Ramy made his SNL hosting debut with season 49 episode 15. He was accompanied by Travis Scott, who appeared as the musical guest for the night.

Ramy's appearance on the long-running NBC show was a blend of humor with heartfelt commentary. His monologue explored the usual topics of religion, identity, and geopolitics.

The SNL host started his monologue by talking about the convergence of Easter, Ramadan, and the release of Beyoncé's new album, humorously pointing out the celebrations for the three simultaneous events.

Ad

He then shared a personal story about a friend whose family lived in Gaza and even added a poignant prayer to it.

"Please stop the suffering. Stop the violence. Please free the people of Palestine... And please free the hostages, all the hostages, please," he said.

Besides the monologue, Ramy participated in several sketches including a parody ad for Ozempic for Ramadan and the Immigrant Dad Talk Show.

Ad

SNL season 50 episodes premiere every Saturday on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More