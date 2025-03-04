What's inside Shark Tank guest investor Maria Sharpova's LA mansion? Details explored

Russian tennis star and Shark Tank season 11 guest investor Maria Sharapova owns a three-story home in Los Angeles, per House & Garden. The former world number one, who appeared as a guest investor on Shark Tank, collaborated with architects Grant Kirkpatrick and Duan Tran of KAA Design to create this minimalist residence.

Ad

The property features a covered terrace with pool and ocean views, accessible from the master suite. Interior designer Courtney Applebaum highlighted how the textured furniture creates contrast with modern architecture.

In an interview with Architectural Digest, Applebaum shared that Maria approached each furniture selection with attention to detail, personally analyzing every piece that entered the home.

Shark Tank guest Maria Sharapova lives in a minimalist, Japanese-inspired LA mansion

Ad

Trending

Shark Tank season 11 guest investor Maria Sharapova’s home features furniture pieces from Asia, Africa, and Europe, combined with midcentury designs, per Architectural Digest. The residence incorporates materials such as bleached oak, cedar, and silver travertine in its construction.

The living room contains a large brick fireplace, described as "one of the largest" seen in residential homes, per Robb Report. Sharapova was hands-on during the home's creation, telling Architectural Digest:

"This was my project, and I wasn't going to delegate any part of it. I was obsessed with the process of making this home. I'd jump off a plane from a tournament and go straight to the work site or to the architect's office or to a kitchen manufacturer."

Ad

A surprising feature on the basement level is a bowling alley, adding an entertainment element to the otherwise minimalist home. The Los Angeles property has views stretching from Malibu to Palos Verdes and across to Santa Catalina Island.

Explaining her approach to furnishing, the Shark Tank guest investor shared:

"I didn't grow up with lots of stuff around. For me, uncluttered means healthy. If you don't use something, you don't need it."

Ad

The house opens onto a small garden with an al-fresco dining area, a swimming pool, and a small lawn.

Additional California properties

Ad

As per Robb Report, the Shark Tank guest investor purchased an $11.5 million estate in Montecito, California, in January 2024. She bought this property from noted Chicago philanthropist Ann Lurie, widow of real estate titan Robert H. Lurie, in an all-cash deal. The Montecito property spans 3.3 hillside acres and includes a five-bedroom main house, reportedly designed by architect Lockwood de Forest Jr. and completed around 1949.

The estate sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, positioning Sharapova next door to another celebrity compound owned by Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Among its distinctive features is a sail-shaped swimming pool, installed during Lurie's ownership.

Ad

The estate also includes a fully detached guesthouse with its own complete kitchen and lounge area, a sunken fire pit seating area, and a three-car garage. Additionally, Sharapova owns a $9 million compound in the Santa Barbara County community of Summerland, which has served as one of her California bases for several years.

Maria Sharapova's background

Ad

Shark Tank season 11 guest investor Maria Sharapova began her professional tennis career at age 14 and quickly rose to international prominence. Born in Russia on April 19, 1987, she moved to Florida at age seven to pursue tennis training after catching the attention of Martina Navratilova.

As per Britannica, Sharapova achieved her breakthrough victory at Wimbledon in 2004 at age 17, defeating Serena Williams in the final. Throughout her career, she completed a career Grand Slam with victories in all four major tournaments: Wimbledon (2004), US Open (2006), Australian Open (2008), and French Open (2012, 2014).

Ad

Sharapova reached the world number one ranking multiple times and earned an Olympic silver medal at the London 2012 Games. However, her career faced a significant challenge in 2016 when she received a 15-month suspension after testing positive for meldonium, a recently banned substance. Following her return to tennis, she struggled with injuries and form, ultimately announcing her retirement in February 2020.

Off the court, Sharapova established herself as a successful entrepreneur, launching the candy line Sugarpova and securing various endorsement deals that made her one of the highest-paid female athletes for years.

Ad

Shark Tank season 16 is airing on ABC network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback