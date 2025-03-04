What's inside Shark Tank guest investor Steve Tisch's 10 million LA mansion? Details explored

Shark Tank season 5 guest judge Steve Tisch, who also chairs the New York Giants and has an Oscar for film production, bought a $10.05 million mansion in Beverly Hills back in June 2018.

As per Daily Mail, the property sits in the gated Trousdale Estates community and offers 6,000 square feet of living space with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a home theater, and walls of glass throughout. Architect Robert Skinner designed this International/Midcentury style home in 1962.

Before Tisch acquired it, the mansion belonged to Jordan Feldstein, music manager and brother of actor Jonah Hill, who passed away in December 2017. Max Shapiro from Westside Estate Agency handled Tisch's side of the deal, while Rona Passman of Hilton & Hyland represented the Feldstein estate during the transaction.

Shark Tank guest investor Steve Tisch (Image via Getty)

The high-profile real estate transaction took place in June 2018 when Shark Tank guest judge finalized the purchase of the Beverly Hills property, per Daily Mail. The property had experienced a notable price adjustment before Tisch's acquisition. Originally listed in June 2017 for $12.25 million, the mansion was later relisted at $10.3 million.

Tisch ultimately secured the property for $10.05 million, representing a nearly 18% reduction from the initial asking price. Feldstein, who managed the band Maroon 5 since its formation in 1994 and served as CEO of Career Artist Management, had purchased the home in 2015 for $11 million.

Following his death from a blood clot in December 2017 at age 40, his estate made the decision to sell the property. The Beverly Hills mansion was constructed in 1962. Robert Skinner, a celebrated architect, designed the residence with features that set it apart from conventional luxury homes.

The property holds a unique status within Trousdale Estates as one of the few two-story homes in the neighborhood. According to Shapiro, such multi-story structures are now prohibited in the area, making this property particularly valuable as it was allowed under previous regulations.

Shark Tank guest investor’s home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, with trees surrounding its rooftop, a feature Shapiro highlighted as particularly rare and desirable in the neighborhood. The expansive windows allow one to see the beauty of nature that surrounds the mansion.

It is sited on almost one acre of manicured land. There are various spaces set aside for lounging and playing, indicating that the premises were built with outdoor activities in mind. Backyard also features a swimming pool with professional lighting.

Other outdoor features include a sunken terrace and a fireplace which is placed in between two sides. Guests can also gather around the fire pit area, which is a different outdoor space.

Steve Tisch's background

Born on February 14, 1949, Steve Tisch is the son of the New York Giants co-owner, Preston Robert Tisch, who purchased a 50% stake in the NFL franchise in 1991. He became the chairman and executive vice president of the Giants in 2005 and led the franchise to Super Bowl championships in 2008 and 2012.

Tisch also served as a guest investor on Shark Tank season 5. He started his career in the entertainment industry in the 1970s. His first feature film, "Outlaw Blues," was released in 1976.

In 1983, Tisch produced Risky Business, which facilitated Tom Cruise’s career, and in 1986, he launched his own company, Steve Tisch Company. His company served both television and film projects and in 1984, he released the Emmy-nominated television movie, The Burning Bed.

As for now, Tisch is estimated to have a net worth of around $1.57 billion, per Good Returns. He is the only man to have won a Super Bowl ring and an Academy Award at the same time.

Shark Tank season 16 is airing on ABC.

