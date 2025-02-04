What's inside The Voice judge Michael Bublé's $28 million Burnaby home? Details explored

The Voice judge Michael Bublé's Burnaby mansion has reached $28 million in value for 2025, marking a 6% increase from 2024, per Burnaby Now. Located at 7868 Government Road, the 27,000-square-foot residence ranks as Burnaby's most valuable property, per BC Assessment. It also stands 32nd among British Columbia's highest-valued homes.

The Grammy winner's property spans 2.3 acres across from Seaforth Elementary, his childhood school, with a tax assessment of $11.8 million. Designed by Michael Green Architecture, the mansion's value has risen 178% since 2017, surpassing typical Burnaby real estate growth rates of 4%.

The modern structure includes professional sports facilities, advanced security systems, and extensive landscaping while maintaining a low visual profile in the neighborhood.

Michael Bublé from The Voice lives in a 27000-square-foot Burnaby mansion

Construction of The Voice judge's mansion started in 2016, initially sparking discussions among neighbors about security fence heights. As the building progressed, Michael Green Architecture's vision took shape, focusing on integrating the structure with its surroundings, per Vancouver Sun magazine.

The property features professional tennis courts and a swimming pool, establishing comprehensive recreational facilities. Interior specifications showcase modern design elements throughout living spaces. By 2018, construction had wrapped up, transforming the site into a premier residential property.

The development phase included extensive landscaping work, installation of sports facilities, and implementation of security features. The building process involved specialized contractors for various components, including the custom basement ice rink and professional-grade tennis facilities.

The mansion's 27,000 square feet contain seven bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, arranged across multiple levels, per BC assessment. A signature element includes the basement ice rink, which The Voice judge discussed during his Kelly Ripa interview.

The floor plan maximizes functionality while maintaining luxury standards. Each bedroom suite includes custom amenities and detailed finishing work. The bathroom designs incorporate high-end materials and fixtures. Multiple entertainment areas within the home serve various purposes, from casual family gatherings to formal events.

Exterior design combines varied architectural elements enhanced by strategic landscaping. Per Vancouver Sun, privacy measures include well-planned hedging and structural features, creating a secure environment.

The 2.3-acre lot allows for generous spacing between neighboring properties while maintaining community integration. The mansion's modern aesthetic includes natural elements integrated throughout the grounds. Security measures blend with the architectural design through advanced systems and strategic placement.

The property maintains a lower visual height despite its square footage through careful structural planning. Professional landscaping teams regularly maintain the extensive grounds, preserving the property's visual appeal.

Michael Bublé background

Michael Bublé's Burnaby mansion has a basement ice rink

Michael Bublé, born in Burnaby on September 9, 1975, grew up near Seaforth Elementary, where his mansion now stands. The Voice judge's music career began with local performances before his breakthrough in 2000 at the wedding of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney's daughter, per Britannica. This led to his partnership with Grammy Award-winning producer David Foster, who signed him to 143 Records in 2001.

Bublé's musical achievements include multiple Grammy wins, starting with his 2007 album Call Me Irresponsible. His album sales exceeded 15 million units worldwide. The singer later won additional Grammy Awards for Michael Bublé Meets Madison Square Garden (2009) and Crazy Love (2009). His 2022 album Higher earned him another Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Currently a judge on The Voice while maintaining his recording career, Bublé shares the Burnaby mansion with his wife, Luisana Lopilato, and their three children, Noah, Elias, and Vida. The family chose to build in Burnaby despite Bublé's international success, maintaining strong connections to his hometown.

In 2016, during the mansion's construction, Bublé took time away from music when his son Noah underwent successful treatment for liver cancer, returning to performing in 2018.

Fans can watch new episodes of The Voice on the NBC network.

