"What are you staring at?" — Love is Blind: Argentina star Julieta reacts to Florencia eavesdropping on her conversation with Jose Luis

Episodes 9 and 10 of Love is Blind: Argentina were released on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. With only a few hours left before their weddings, the four final couples re-evaluated their relationships, while feeling anxious about meeting the other participants at the bachelor and bachelorette parties.

One such cast member was Florencia who worried that Jose Luis' meeting with Julieta, his connection from the pods, would jeopardize their relationship. In episode 9, Jose Luis looked forward to interacting with Julieta at the party and addressing their unresolved feelings.

During their one-on-one conversation, Florencia sat close by and looked in their direction, listening to what they discussed. When Julieta saw Florencia, she asked:

"Girl, what are you staring at?"

The Love is Blind: Argentina star knew Florencia was uncomfortable with Jose Luis' connection with her. Consequently, she hoped they could put their differences behind them and move on with their relationships. Julieta and Jose Luis parted ways after admitting they misjudged each other in the pods and let insecurity overwhelm them.

"I'll stop bugging you" — Love is Blind: Argentina star Florencia leaves to give Jose Luis and Julieta some privacy

At the start of the bachelorette party in episode 9, Ghosts from Pods Past, Florencia revealed that she did not feel comfortable in Julieta's presence because she shared a connection with her fiancé, Jose Luis. Florencia felt agitated and insecure because she recently discovered that Jose Luis had written a letter to Florencia in the pods.

Julieta retaliated saying Florencia had no choice but to hang out together.

"Unfortunately, it is what it is," she said.

Florencia, who needed constant reassurance from her partner, began doubting Jose Luis' commitment to her after discovering the letter and realizing how devoted he was to Julieta in the pods. Jose Luis tried to comfort her by stating that he had long moved on from Julieta, but Florencia struggled to believe him. As a result, she wanted Jose Luis and Julieta to get closure at the party.

At the same time, the Love is Blind: Argentina star worried their meeting would backfire and jeopardize her relationship with her fiancé. When Jose Luis pulled Julieta aside for a chat, Florencia became tense.

Jose Luis told Julieta that he still had feelings for her when he grew closer to Florencia. The Love is Blind: Argentina star added that if she had informed him about her relationship with Ezequiel earlier, he would have had a "clearer picture." Julieta disagreed saying she had remained honest with him throughout the experiment.

At that point, she caught Florencia listening in on their conversation.

"Florencia is giving me the stink eye," she told Jose Luis.

When the Love is Blind: Argentina star suggested they quiet down so their conversation did not make Florencia uncomfortable, Florencia requested otherwise. She insisted on leaving the space to give them their privacy.

"No, it's fine. I'll stop bugging you," she said.

While speaking to the cameras, Jose Luis mentioned that Florencia wanted to hear what they discussed. He admitted that he should have taken their conversation somewhere private but did not because he did not want to upset either of them.

After Florencia left, Jose Luis and Julieta resumed their conversation. Jose Luis confessed that he broke up with Julieta because he felt insecure about her connection with Ezequiel. Meanwhile, Julieta claimed he was dishonest about his feelings.

After some back-and-forth, Julieta and Jose Luis agreed to reconcile and put their connection to rest. Recalling Florencia's anxiety, Julieta said:

"Maybe I should give him back his letter. It's so phony. Maybe he could reuse it."

After their conversation ended, Florencia approached Jose Luis, asking him to write her a letter too. She was relieved he got closure and looked forward to tying the knot with him.

Love is Blind: Argentina episodes are available to stream only on Netflix.

