When did Buying London star Alex Bourne and Rachel Stevens break up? Details explored

After Buying London followed its US counterpart Selling Sunset in terms of popularity, fans have been curious about the lives of its cast, such as Alex Bourne. Fans were thrilled to know that the director of DDRE Global competitor London House once used to be married to the famous 90s band S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens.

After being married for 13 years, Alex and Rachel separated in 2022. She moved out of their family home only last year, 2023, and continues to co-parent their two kids together. Rachel has also found love again in Brendyn Hatfield, of Dancing on the Ice fame.

What Rachel Stevens had to say about her split from Buying London's Alex Bourne

Rachel and Alex's childhood relationship culminated in a marriage in 2009, but after staying married for 13 years, the couple decided to part ways in 2022. They share two daughters, 13-year-old Amelie and 10-year-old Minnie.

Trending

After they decided to separate, Rachel made the news official on her Instagram Stories in July 2022:

"While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other. I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family."

In February 2023, Rachel took to Instagram again to share with her followers that she had moved out of her family home. She said that she felt grateful for the love and support she had gotten along the way and was trusting the process and the magic of new beginnings. In an interview with The Sun published on March 4, Rachel said,

"It’s very hard to articulate the feelings, because there are so many. It’s been really painful, really sad. It’s been the biggest decision to make in our lives, obviously, with our kids".

She also shared that her biggest concern was protecting her daughters from the fallout she had with the Buying London star. She said she understood how the separation of their parents impacts children because her parents separated when she was 17. So, she wanted to ensure they didn't have to go through the same.

She said their split was amicable, helping their case with the children. She also revealed that it had only been two weeks since she hadn't lived with her ex-husband and Buying London star and that it was difficult. But, she said they were braving it with love and respect.

Rachel Steven's dating life after her split with Buying London star Alex Bourne

Rachel made her budding relationship with the Dancing on Ice star Brendyn Hatfield official in November 2023. They continue to be a couple, as is apparent from Brendyn's vacation post on March 4, 2024.

In the post, the couple is seen soaking in the sun and standing in a pool. In the caption, Brendyn says, "The last five months have been a blur," further confirming their relationship started in November 2023.

While Rachel has chanced upon love, there is no such news from the Buying London fame, Alex's side.

All episodes of Buying London are available to stream only on Netflix.