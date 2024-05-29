Buying London: Who is Daniel Daggers? Age, personal details, and more explored

After Buying London was recently released on Wednesday, May 22, on Netflix, fans have gotten curious about Daniel Daggers, the owner of DDRE Global, the company Buying London revolves around.

Daniel Daggers is a 44-year-old real estate agent, who runs his own company in the UK centered around luxury real estate. But Daniel wasn't always the mogul he is today, he made his way up from humble beginnings and achieved his position with perseverance.

Though not official, Daniel Daggers' net worth is said to be above £100 million, according to The Tab. He was able to amass his wealth after he sold over £5 billion worth of properties throughout his career.

Daniel Daggers's clients include movie stars and businessmen

Daniel Daggers wasn't always inclined to the real estate market, his dream was to become a professional soccer player in the US. However, a collarbone injury made him quit football and forage into the real estate industry.

His experience in the real estate world was crucial when it came to choosing a career after putting an end to his soccer dream. When he was 17 and still in college, Daniel worked for a small real estate agency in central London, the owner of which was a friend of his father.

When his boss found out about his career pivot, he called his father to ask if Daniel needed a permanent job, and he said yes. With 10 years of experience in 2007, Daniel was approached by Knight Frank to become a senior negotiator, and he obliged. He spent the following 12 years working up the ranks until he was able to start his own firm.

While still working for Knight Frank, Daniel gathered experience with buying, selling, and leasing properties around the world, including countries like Italy, Switzerland, Russia, France, and the US.

Daniel inaugurated DDRE Global in 2020 before the pandemic hit. His company focused on the amalgamation of the values, customer experience, and business skills that he gathered from his experience in the industry and the knowledge that he amassed from around the world.

Another thing that DDRE Global emphasized was changing the traditional model of the real estate world. He made the company more technologically driven, more client-centric, and more equipped with quality content, as compared to his contemporaries.

This approach of Daniel's helped him sell properties worth over £5.5 billion. He was also the real estate agent for one of the most expensive homes in London, which cost £95 million, and a pricey property in California which cost $150 million.

Daniel's customers include reputed celebrities, sports stars, businessmen, and even royal families, which is one of the reasons for DDRE Global getting picked to have its own reality show. It portrays what goes on in the lives of real estate agents who deal with the affluent and handle multi-million dollar deals.

What is Daniel Daggers' Instagram like?

Daniel's Instagram bio proudly flaunts his achievement of being "Voted UK Property Advisor of the Year". It also makes the viewers aware of Buying London's existence on Netflix.

The link tree extension in his bio takes the viewers to his website and the international properties he has on his portfolio. It also takes them to the website of Daniel Daggers Academy, a school attended by aspiring real estate agents to get themselves equipped with the know-how of the industry.

Other than pictures of him socializing, Daniel Daggers constantly posts pictures of aesthetic properties on sale, on his Instagram, which is a sight to behold for both the takers and the passers-by.

Buying London season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.