Buying London: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

Netflix series, Buying London, premiered on May 22, 2024. Similar to the Selling Sunset format, the reality TV show focuses on the professional and personal lives of real estate agents. The show synopsis reads as follows.

"Follow high-end agent Daniel Daggers and team as they navigate London's luxury property market, where the drama is as jaw-dropping as the price tags."

The cast Buying London includes:

Daniel Daggers

Juliana Ardenius

Alex Bourne

Lauren Christy

Olivia Wayne

Oliver Hamilton

Rasa Bagdonaviciute

Reme Nicole

Rosi Walden

Let's take a look at their Instagram accounts below.

The cast of Buying London

1) Daniel Daggers - @daniel_daggers

The CEO of DDRE Global with 25 years of experience in the luxury real estate market, Daniel Daggers describes himself as Mr. Super Prime on his Instagram bio. On Buying London, viewers have seen him as a leader who guides his teammates. On Instagram, Daggers posts glimpses of his personal life where he has a following of 66.6K.

2) Juliana Ardenius - @julianaardenius

As an interior designer, Juliana posts aesthetic photos to her Instagram account where she has 16.9k followers. She has been under the spotlight throughout the season after she admits to having a crush on her co-worker, Oli. Juliana becomes the center of the drama on the show when Oli's wife, Vivi, confronts her.

3) Alex Bourne - @alexleebourne

Daniel's old friend and rival, Alex, calls himself a "Prime Central London, Luxury Property Expert. Coeliac, Foodie, Proud Daddy" on Instagram where he has more than 5000 followers. The founder of London House UK usually posts content related to luxurious properties. Alex's Instagram bio also has a link to his firm's website.

4) Lauren Christy - @lifeoflaurenchristy

Lauren Christy (Instagram / @lifeoflaurenchristy )

Lauren is a luxury real estate advisor at DDRE Global. Currently, she has 15.5 K followers on Instagram. In Buying London, Lauren becomes part of a rivalry with her co-worker when she mentions that she and Daniel have been friends before. Viewers could sense Lauren implying to her fellow cast members that she was being favored by Daniel.

5) Olivia Wayne - @oliviajwayne

Olivia Wayne at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition 2016 - VIP Preview (Image via Getty Images)

Olivia is a content creator at DDRE Global, she is known for resolving arguments and conflicts between her co-workers. Olivia's drama-free personality is evident throughout the show. On Instagram, she has a following of 55k where she posts about fashion, health, fitness, and motherhood.

6) Oliver Hamilton - @olihami

Oliver Hamilton (Image via Instagram/ @olihami)

Oli is one of the real estate agents at DDRE Global whose workplace boundaries are blurred. Throughout the series, viewers get insight into Oli's relationship with his wife, Vivi. When Juliana tells Vivi that Oli is flirting with his co-worker, she confronts him, which leads to a heated argument between the couple.

7) Rasa Bagdonaviciute - @rasa.bagd

Rasa Bagdonaviciute (Image via Instagram/ @rasa.bagd)

The Buying London cast member Rasa enjoys her work as it is an interesting field. Apart from her real estate portfolio and over 10 years of UHNW Client Relations, she is an ambassador of Locals, which is a social platform to connect people through various events. She has amassed 41K followers on Instagram.

8) Reme Nicole - @remenicole

Reme Nicole (Image via Instagram/ @remenicole)

Reme's fun and bubbly personality and hard work are evident on the show. After working with Daniel for four years, Reme has made a name for herself in the real estate industry by bringing celebrity clients and millionaires. She has 10.5k followers on Instagram.

9) Rosi Walden - @rosi.walden

Rosi Walden (Image via Instagram/ @rosi.walden)

Rosi is a luxury international real estate advisor, she posts about interior design, travel, and wellness on her Instagram. Rosi shares her travel adventures and fashion with her 40.8k followers. She uploads posts about glamour and luxurious lifestyle on her account.

Buying London is currently streaming on Netflix.