Buying London trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

For the Selling Sunset fans, Buying London, a new Netflix real estate reality TV series is set to release on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. This TV show will focus on the founder of DDRE Global Daniel Daggers and his team as they navigate their professional journey.

Buying London season 1 trailer was posted on the official Netflix YouTube channel on May 7, 2024. The two-minute clip showcases the drama brewing between work colleagues at London's luxury estate agency DDRE. Moreover, it promises drama and personal conflicts and how they affect the work environment. The upcoming reality TV series synopsis reads as follows:

"Follow high-end agent Daniel Daggers and team as they navigate London's luxury property market, where the drama is as jaw-dropping as the price tags."

3 main highlights from the Buying London trailer

1) Daniel Daggers' introduction

The Buying London trailer introduces Daniel Daggers, the owner of one of the luxurious real estate agencies in England, as a master behind building an empire for himself. Daniel mentions that if someone were to play him in a movie, Daniel Craig would be perfect for that role:

"London is the luxury property capital of the world. If there was a person to play me in a movie, it'd be Daniel Craig because he understands what it's like to be a super agent."

The trailer gives a glimpse into the day-to-day life of Daniel Daggers, who runs an agency that focuses on luxury properties. His life full of glamour and style is also shown in the trailer. However, a conflict might arise between Daniel and his employees as hinted in the first look of Buying London.

2) A team of talented agents

Daniel's team includes Oli, Reme, and Lauren, one of the top agents who is also friends with her boss. Apart from these three DDRE employees, Rosi, Rasa, Juliana, and Olivia are also part of Daggers' work circle. Olivia is a content creator who works on the brand marketing aspect of the agency, Juliana has a background in interior designing, and Rasa has connections with millionaires—she hunts clients for the agency.

Meanwhile, Rosi has expertise in evaluating the London market alongside Reme, who is known for selling the best properties. In the Buying London trailer, Daniel mentions that his team consists of the best and the most talented agents in the city. The DDRE owner warns his employees to keep his name's reputation in mind:

"I put together a team of talented agents. I only want the best people here. You get that, right? My reputaion and all my money is on the line."

3) Building relationships

Viewers can expect to see personal and professional lives merge on the new Netflix series. One of the agents shares that the real estate industry expects employees to build connections and focuses more on networking:

"This industry is all about builiding relationships," said the agent.

The Buying London trailer also gives a glimpse into this season's plot, which involves Oli and Juliana. In one of the scenes, Oli's wife confronts Juliana for flirting with her husband, which is responded to by an awkward silence from the agency members. During a confessional interview, one of the cast members doubts Juliana's intentions with Oli.

"She's being very flirty with Oli in front of his wife," said the cast member.

Viewers will see more of this scandal alongside Rosi and Lauren's rivalry.

Fans can stream Buying London exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.