Buying London, a new real estate series on Netflix released on May 22, 2024, has been the talk of the town due to its similarities with Selling Sunset. The show follows the personal and professional lives of Daniel Daggers and his DDRE Global, where one of his employees is Rosi Walden.

Rosi Walden is a contestant on Buying London and a luxury international real estate advisor at DDRE Global. The 28-year-old agent completed her History of Art undergraduate degree from the Courtauld Institute of Art in 2017. After that, she studied law at BPP University. According to her official DDRE Global bio, Rosi is also a "qualified yoga instructor."

During her time as a real estate agent, the Buying London star has built a strong long-term network that helps DDRE Global attract clients. Rosi's efforts are mentioned as follows:

"Through previous roles within the luxury sector and the contemporary art market, Rosi has developed a valuable network and takes great care in nurturing long-standing relationships."

The Netflix reality TV star has a following of 52.8K on Instagram, where she posts content related to her work as well as hobbies she enjoys.

Rosi Walden is a 28-year-old real estate agent on Buying London

Before joining the cast of Buying London on Netflix, Rosi had previously appeared on Made in Chelsea season 17 back in 2019. As an employee of DDRE Global, Rosi considers herself an outgoing and ambitious individual in her workplace.

Rosi feels connected to Reme and Rasa more than others, as she shares similar personality traits and values of friendship with them. However, Rosi considers Oli her workplace bestie and can get competitive with him at times.

In a conversation with Cosmopolitan UK on May 23, 2024, Rosi shared her hobbies and who she is outside of her career:

"Outgoing, ambitious, and passionate about property. I spend most of my time working and building my business, but in my spare time, I love meeting new people, sharing travel recommendations, and interior design."

In one of the Buying London episodes, Rosi found herself in a dramatic situation involving Lauren during a girl's night. At Lauren's place, all employees were talking about their dating preferences, past relationships, and love lives, when Rosi brought up Lauren's friendship with Daniel. She asked Lauren if there was any romantic history between her and Daniel.

"Okay, I have a question. Let's be honest now. Have you ever been on a date with Daniel? Has there ever been any history since you met Daniel?"

When Rosi posed the question, it offended Lauren, who refused to reply. Rosi insisted on an answer and said that if Lauren lied, that would mean she "dug her own grave." Meanwhile, Lauren asserted that she didn't owe anyone an explanation and wouldn't want to participate in a conversation that would discredit her as an employee.

Over her five-year career, Rosi has built a strong connection with her clients and has built a community with her support. Her achievements are stated as follows:

"With more than five years of Real Estate experience, Rosi has extensive knowledge of the international Prime and Super Prime markets. Working across residential sales, lettings and development, she goes above and beyond to support her clients, whatever their needs may be."

To see Rosi's journey on the show, stream Buying London season 1 on Netflix. Viewers can also follow her on Instagram at @rosi.walden.