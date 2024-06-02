What is Reme Nicole from Buying London doing now? Whereabouts and more explored 

Reme Nicole was popular even before she came to Buying London because she already had an established TikTok career. After the show, Reme Nicole continues to work as a real estate agent for DDRE Global and public speaking at colleges across England, imparting her real estate and PR expertise to young aspirants.

The 21-year-old has garnered over 200k followers on social media platforms by posting hilarious videos of her personal life and accounts from the real estate industry.

After Selling Sunset took the internet by storm for its unique plot, which followed a real estate agency in the US, the UK came with its own take on the show in the form of Buying London, at the center of which was Reme Nicole.

She became an integral part of the show as she tried to navigate the cutthroat waters of the real estate world at her age. She is also the youngest member of the DDRE Global office and has earned the title of "rough diamond", given to her by her boss Daniel Daggers.

Details on Reme Nicole from Buying London

Reme Nicole Urubusi, born in Lagos, Nigeria, graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Social Policy from the University of Nottingham, according to her LinkedIn. She worked as a Chief Communications Officer at The Millenials Club for four years, from 2017 to 2021.

She has been with DDRE Global for four years after joining the company in Jan 2021 as a Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator. Her role was pivoted to that of a Real Estate Advisor in July 2021. She lends her expertise to people who are looking to buy luxury real estate in and around the neighborhoods of London.

When Daniel Daggers started DDRE Global, he wanted to break traditional real estate agency norms and give his company a modern edge. So he made it more technologically driven and customer-centric. Reme fit right in with her sparse social media marketing and public relations knowledge. So even though she was new to the real estate world, she had a lot to offer.

Apart from her real estate commissions, Reme also earns through her social media, endorsing brands such as Starling Bank, TSB Bank, Samsung, and SKY, among others. According to The Tab, her net worth is estimated to be £2 million, which is a contribution of the houses she sold over 3 years, and her social media following, which is over 200k. She also has over 2 million likes on her TikTok handle.

Reme is also invited to speak at various universities across the UK, such as The London School of Economics, the Imperial University, and the King's University. She has also spoken at the GenZ Club, Represent Radio, Land Collective, and Empowering Young Women in Africa, as apparent from her Instagram.

What is Reme Nicole's Instagram like?

Reme's Instagram has over 15k followers, and a link in her bio takes viewers to a listing of properties under DDRE Global. A section of it also lists her achievements, including her feature as the 'Rising Star' in Robb Reports 'Best of Best: Property' in Summer 2023.

The link in her bio also has links to her Instagram(@reme.nicole), TikTok(@reme.nicole), LinkedIn, the DDRE Global website, and her email. On her Instagram handle, Reme posts aesthetic pictures of herself and those of the properties she deals in. Her posts also make apparent her love for horses and riding.

Buying London is available to stream on Netflix.